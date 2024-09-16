SOL and ADA Price Prediction for September 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are more powerful than buyers at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 5.28%.

Despite today's drop, the rate of ADA keeps looking bearish.

If the daily candle closes near the support of $0.33, one can expect a more profound correction to the $0.30-$0.31 range by the end of the week.

ADA is trading at $0.3317 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is not an exception to the rule, going down by 3.44%.

From the technical point of view, the SOL rate looks better than ADA. If a false breakout of yesterday's bar's low happens and the candle closes with no long wick, the local rise may lead to a test of the $140 zone soon.

SOL is trading at $131.61 at press time.