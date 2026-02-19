AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Soil Launches First Compliant RWA-Backed Yield Protocol on XRPL

By Dan Burgin
Thu, 19/02/2026 - 14:00
ORQO Group has expanded its Soil fintech platform to the XRP Ledger, enabling RLUSD holders to access institutional-grade, asset-backed yield through compliant on-chain vaults.
Advertisement
Soil Launches First Compliant RWA-Backed Yield Protocol on XRPL
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

ORQO Group, an institutional asset manager and technology platform operating at the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain, has announced that its fintech platform Soil is now live on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

The integration marks Soil’s expansion beyond Ethereum Virtual Machine ecosystems, enabling holders of RLUSD stablecoin to access compliant, institutional-grade yield backed by traditional financial instruments.

The deployment was finalized after users filled $1 million in asset pools within 72 hours. Additional pools are scheduled to launch in the coming weeks, signaling early demand for real-world asset (RWA) yield infrastructure on XRPL.

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: XRP at Five-Week High in Bullishness, Ether 2026 Roadmap Update Ahead of Glamsterdam, Robinhood Chain Hits 4 Million Transactions: CEO Tenev Coinbase CEO Predicts Win-Win-Win Outcome in Market Structure Saga

RLUSD utility expands through on-chain yield vaults

With this launch, Soil becomes a compliant yield protocol on XRPL, allowing RLUSD holders to allocate capital into on-chain Yield Vaults designed to generate fixed returns.

Advertisement

Yield is derived from low-volatility financial strategies, including private credit, tokenized U.S. treasuries and market-neutral hedge fund strategies.

The expansion strengthens RLUSD’s role beyond payments and settlement, positioning it as an asset capable of delivering predictable, asset-backed returns.

Soil previously built a three-year track record across major EVM networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Arbitrum. The XRPL expansion broadens its multi-chain footprint while aligning with ORQO’s broader strategy of integrating traditional finance infrastructure into on-chain ecosystems.

Advertisement

Positioning for a $2 trillion stablecoin market

Stablecoins continue to evolve from niche trading tools into foundational digital payment infrastructure. Industry projections estimate the market could reach $2 trillion by 2028, driven by regulatory clarity, institutional adoption, and consolidation among major issuers.

Nick Motz, CEO of ORQO Group and CIO of Soil, stated that scaling institutional-grade yield infrastructure will be critical as the stablecoin ecosystem matures.

“The stablecoin market’s transition toward a multi-trillion-dollar ecosystem requires the right infrastructure to deliver institutional-grade yield at scale,” said Nick Motz. “Our expansion onto XRPL leverages our track record to directly integrate transparent, asset-backed yield into the platform. This move positions us to capture a share of this growth trajectory and reinforces the essential role stablecoins play in global finance under the guidance of industry leaders like Ripple.”

Soil selected XRPL for its compliance-ready architecture and operational efficiency. The network offers near-instant transaction finality and minimal fees, supporting high-volume, capital-efficient yield operations.

By combining XRPL’s infrastructure with Soil’s RWA yield framework, ORQO aims to bridge traditional financial assets with decentralized settlement layers, reinforcing stablecoins as both transactional and yield-generating instruments within digital finance.

#RLUSD #XRPL
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 19, 2026 - 13:26
Binance's CZ Reveals His Role in UAE's Bitcoin Mining Pivot
ByGodfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 13:06
Bitcoin Warning? Network Activity Drops by Nearly Half Since 2021
ByTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 13:26
Binance's CZ Reveals His Role in UAE's Bitcoin Mining Pivot
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 13:06
Bitcoin Warning? Network Activity Drops by Nearly Half Since 2021
Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 19, 2026 - 12:33
Ethereum to Integrate ERC-5564 in Push for Privacy
Godfrey Benjamin
Show all