Soil Launches First Compliant RWA-Backed Yield Protocol on XRPL

Advertisement

ORQO Group , an institutional asset manager and technology platform operating at the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain, has announced that its fintech platform Soil is now live on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

The integration marks Soil’s expansion beyond Ethereum Virtual Machine ecosystems, enabling holders of RLUSD stablecoin to access compliant, institutional-grade yield backed by traditional financial instruments.

The deployment was finalized after users filled $1 million in asset pools within 72 hours. Additional pools are scheduled to launch in the coming weeks, signaling early demand for real-world asset (RWA) yield infrastructure on XRPL.

RLUSD utility expands through on-chain yield vaults

With this launch, Soil becomes a compliant yield protocol on XRPL, allowing RLUSD holders to allocate capital into on-chain Yield Vaults designed to generate fixed returns.

Advertisement

Yield is derived from low-volatility financial strategies, including private credit, tokenized U.S. treasuries and market-neutral hedge fund strategies.

The expansion strengthens RLUSD’s role beyond payments and settlement, positioning it as an asset capable of delivering predictable, asset-backed returns.

Soil previously built a three-year track record across major EVM networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Arbitrum. The XRPL expansion broadens its multi-chain footprint while aligning with ORQO’s broader strategy of integrating traditional finance infrastructure into on-chain ecosystems.

Advertisement

Positioning for a $2 trillion stablecoin market

Stablecoins continue to evolve from niche trading tools into foundational digital payment infrastructure. Industry projections estimate the market could reach $2 trillion by 2028, driven by regulatory clarity, institutional adoption, and consolidation among major issuers.

Nick Motz, CEO of ORQO Group and CIO of Soil, stated that scaling institutional-grade yield infrastructure will be critical as the stablecoin ecosystem matures.

“The stablecoin market’s transition toward a multi-trillion-dollar ecosystem requires the right infrastructure to deliver institutional-grade yield at scale,” said Nick Motz. “Our expansion onto XRPL leverages our track record to directly integrate transparent, asset-backed yield into the platform. This move positions us to capture a share of this growth trajectory and reinforces the essential role stablecoins play in global finance under the guidance of industry leaders like Ripple.”

Soil selected XRPL for its compliance-ready architecture and operational efficiency. The network offers near-instant transaction finality and minimal fees, supporting high-volume, capital-efficient yield operations.

By combining XRPL’s infrastructure with Soil’s RWA yield framework, ORQO aims to bridge traditional financial assets with decentralized settlement layers, reinforcing stablecoins as both transactional and yield-generating instruments within digital finance.