AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Shytoshi Kusama Hints at Imminent Update as SHIB Awaits What's Next

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Sun, 8/02/2026 - 14:08
Shiba Inu community awaits direction as to what comes next for the SHIB ecosystem.
Advertisement
Shytoshi Kusama Hints at Imminent Update as SHIB Awaits What's Next
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

After breaking his month-long silence toward the close of January, Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama has remained active on X, interacting with Shiba Inu and the rest of the X community.

Advertisement

In a recent tweet posted Saturday, Kusama hinted at an imminent broadcast, which he said will be his last talk before he gets back to technology, adding that not much will be said afterwards.

On Feb. 2, Kusama engaged in a 3.5-hour discussion but prioritized biblical interpretation over ecosystem updates, attracting mixed reactions from the SHIB community.

Advertisement

In a follow-up tweet, Kusama teased upcoming discussions on identity and legacy, including that of AI, on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).

Responding to individuals claiming that maybe he has deferred from the original Shiba Inu plan laid out by its founder Ryoshi, Kusama responded: "You ever actually talk to Ryoshi? I have. I am not deferring from the plan, in fact I keep saying this is not about a new Shib product."

You Might Also Like
Title news
Thu, 01/29/2026 - 14:32
'Crypto Is Like Casino': Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Reacts to Market Meltdown
ByGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement

Initially, when he broke his silence at the close of January, Kusama revealed what he was up to: an independent venture requested by a corporate partner that operates outside the official Shiba Inu roadmap.

While we are only five weeks into the year 2026, the Shiba Inu community continues to await direction on what comes next for the SHIB ecosystem.

Shiba Inu price action

At press time, SHIB was up 1.06% in the last 24 hours to $0.000006234, after rebounding sharply from historic lows of $0.00000508 on Feb. 6.

Since Feb. 6's sharp rebound to $0.00000641, Shiba Inu is trading sideways between $0.00000602 and $0.00000642, hinting at no clear direction in the market. Shiba Inu is down nearly 9% weekly following a prolonged sell-off on the market, which wiped out billions of dollars in liquidation.

The daily RSI is camped out in the negative zone, at 35, suggesting a slight advantage to sellers. If the declines continue, Shiba Inu might retest support again at $0.000005.

On the other hand, if the current rebound sustains, Shiba Inu would aim for its next targets at $0.0000076 and $0.00001017, the daily MA 50 and 200, respectively.

#Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Shiba Inu
Advertisement

Related articles

NewsCrypto News Digest
Feb 8, 2026 - 13:51
Morning Crypto Report: 'I Am Capitulating': What's Vitalik Buterin Talking About? Bitcoin Quantum Threat Drama Gets 20,000 BTC Twist, Cardano out of Top 10 as Bitcoin Cash Wins Back 25% of BCH Price
ByGamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 13:00
20,841,045,129 SHIB Go Offline From Major Crypto Exchange Right as Shiba Inu Coin Price Jumps 22% in Recovery Bull Market
ByGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
INVESTING YACHTS Launches RWA Yacht Charter Model
BitMart Card Surpasses 115-Country Availability as 2026 Perks Introduce Up to 5.5% Cashback and $300+ Annual Rewards
Crypto Market Recap: January 2026
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

News
Feb 8, 2026 - 14:08
Shytoshi Kusama Hints at Imminent Update as SHIB Awaits What's Next
article image Tomiwabold Olajide
NewsCrypto News Digest
Feb 8, 2026 - 13:51
Morning Crypto Report: 'I Am Capitulating': What's Vitalik Buterin Talking About? Bitcoin Quantum Threat Drama Gets 20,000 BTC Twist, Cardano out of Top 10 as Bitcoin Cash Wins Back 25% of BCH Price
article image Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 13:00
20,841,045,129 SHIB Go Offline From Major Crypto Exchange Right as Shiba Inu Coin Price Jumps 22% in Recovery Bull Market
article image Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 12:14
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bounces 23% in Blink of an Eye: Is Recovery Only Question of Time?
article image Arman Shirinyan
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 11:48
'Buying ETH Like Crazy': Biggest Market Whales Are Pivoting
article image Arman Shirinyan
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 14:08
Shytoshi Kusama Hints at Imminent Update as SHIB Awaits What's Next
Tomiwabold Olajide
News, Crypto News Digest
Feb 8, 2026 - 13:51
Morning Crypto Report: 'I Am Capitulating': What's Vitalik Buterin Talking About? Bitcoin Quantum Threat Drama Gets 20,000 BTC Twist, Cardano out of Top 10 as Bitcoin Cash Wins Back 25% of BCH Price
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 8, 2026 - 13:00
20,841,045,129 SHIB Go Offline From Major Crypto Exchange Right as Shiba Inu Coin Price Jumps 22% in Recovery Bull Market
Gamza Khanzadaev
Show all