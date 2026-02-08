Shytoshi Kusama Hints at Imminent Update as SHIB Awaits What's Next

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After breaking his month-long silence toward the close of January, Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama has remained active on X, interacting with Shiba Inu and the rest of the X community.

In a recent tweet posted Saturday, Kusama hinted at an imminent broadcast, which he said will be his last talk before he gets back to technology, adding that not much will be said afterwards.

On Feb. 2, Kusama engaged in a 3.5-hour discussion but prioritized biblical interpretation over ecosystem updates, attracting mixed reactions from the SHIB community.

In a follow-up tweet, Kusama teased upcoming discussions on identity and legacy, including that of AI, on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).

Responding to individuals claiming that maybe he has deferred from the original Shiba Inu plan laid out by its founder Ryoshi, Kusama responded: "You ever actually talk to Ryoshi? I have. I am not deferring from the plan, in fact I keep saying this is not about a new Shib product."

Initially, when he broke his silence at the close of January, Kusama revealed what he was up to: an independent venture requested by a corporate partner that operates outside the official Shiba Inu roadmap.

While we are only five weeks into the year 2026, the Shiba Inu community continues to await direction on what comes next for the SHIB ecosystem.

Shiba Inu price action

At press time, SHIB was up 1.06% in the last 24 hours to $0.000006234, after rebounding sharply from historic lows of $0.00000508 on Feb. 6.

Since Feb. 6's sharp rebound to $0.00000641, Shiba Inu is trading sideways between $0.00000602 and $0.00000642, hinting at no clear direction in the market. Shiba Inu is down nearly 9% weekly following a prolonged sell-off on the market, which wiped out billions of dollars in liquidation.

The daily RSI is camped out in the negative zone, at 35, suggesting a slight advantage to sellers. If the declines continue, Shiba Inu might retest support again at $0.000005.

On the other hand, if the current rebound sustains, Shiba Inu would aim for its next targets at $0.0000076 and $0.00001017, the daily MA 50 and 200, respectively.