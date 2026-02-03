AdvertisementAdvert.
    Shiba Inu's Worst Case? 81% Drop on Table If SHIB Sellers Win This Level

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 3/02/2026 - 15:02
    Shiba Inu is pressing against its final weekly support as an analyst flagged a brutal downside scenario where a single breakdown could send SHIB down by as much as 81%.
    Shiba Inu's Worst Case? 81% Drop on Table If SHIB Sellers Win This Level
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is in crisis and, as one of the best-known crypto technical analysts declares, the meme coin could lose a lot of value once the current price support gives way.

    According to a new weekly chart posted by analyst Ali Martinez, SHIB is holding onto the $0.0000066721 support level — a threshold it has not reached since mid-2023, and the current structure looks fragile, with consistent lower highs and thin liquidity on the bounce attempts. If this level gives out, Martinez points to two possible crash zones: $0.0000029954 and $0.0000013522.

    Source: Ali Martinez

    This is not just another case of "buy the dip," as hitting the second target would mean a 81% drop from the current price point, basically erasing almost three years of the Shiba Inu support structure in one big plunge. 

    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple's Largest Stablecoin Mint Stuns XRP With $59 Million; 162,874,151,430 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reactivated by Major Exchange After Three Weeks; Dogecoin (DOGE) Finally Breaks $0 ETF Streak Ripple Participates in High-Stakes White House Summit

    For a token that is already down 92% from its 2021 high, a crash like this could totally reset it from the surface of the crypto market.

    How low?

    It is interesting that this is similar to what happened in 2022, when the SHIB price consolidated for weeks before falling into a multimonth bear flag. Volume is drying up again, sentiment is collapsing and social media interest in the project has cratered to 2021 prehype levels. 

    SHIB's last pump in the middle of 2025 barely broke past $0.0000148062 — a level that is now acting as heavy overhead resistance.

    Ali's chart does not show things looking super bad, but it does make us remember that meme tokens cannot hold their value when the crowd disappears. The 81% wipeout is not a forecast; it is a possible outcome.

    Until SHIB bounces back or recaptures its midrange structure, any price action below $0.0000066721 is at risk. If that line breaks, the SHIB army will be asking "Who's still here to care?" instead of "How low?"

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
