Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama to Reveal Independent Project on Valentine's Day

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Fri, 13/02/2026 - 15:43
Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama teases discussions on identity and legacy, including that of AI scheduled for this date.
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a tweet, Lucie, a SHIB team member, hints at an upcoming update from Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama that might hold on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14. Kusama previously teased upcoming discussions on identity and legacy, including that of AI slated for this day.

Lucie referred to Kusama's broadcast last week, which shared details about his initiative: a stand alone AI platform that focuses on human legacy. This comes after six months of work and over 100,000 lines of custom code.

Lucie clarifies that this is not a blockchain project but a specialized, encrypted archive designed to solve a modern problem of "messy" digital footprints. This is also expected to be part of the discussions on Feb. 14.

Morning Crypto Report: Binance Lists New XRP Pair, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Maintains Top 10 Spot as 'Bitcoin Without Saylor,' Cardano's Hoskinson Sets 3 'Anti-Cynicism' Criteria for New Projects Ripple CEO Dubs New CFTC Committee 'Olympics Crypto Roster'

When Kusama broke his silence at the close of January, he revealed what he was up to: an independent venture requested by a corporate partner that operates outside the official Shiba Inu roadmap. While the year 2026 is still early, the Shiba Inu community awaits direction on what comes next for the SHIB ecosystem.

SHIB price action

Shiba Inu reversed a five-day drop on Feb. 12 and was extending its rebound early Friday.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 3.03% in the last 24 hours to $0.000006290. This follows a broader crypto market rise despite lighter-than-expected CPI data.

January’s delayed consumer inflation report came in lighter than expected. The January consumer price index reading indicated that headline consumer prices increased 2.4% annually, which was lower than expected. Economists polled by the Dow Jones predicted a 2.5% increase on a yearly basis, and 0.3% on a monthly basis. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, came in line with expectations.

The current setup suggests that sideways trading or consolidation remains in play despite the ongoing rebound. The next price targets for SHIB are $0.000007 and $0.0000076.

Shiba Inu has increased 24% from a low of $0.000005 reached on Feb. 6. This level remains a historic support from where SHIB rose in September 2021.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu
