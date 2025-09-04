Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): 3 Days Left

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 4/09/2025 - 15:48
    Shiba Inu has only a few days left before exiting triangle, but it can happen even sooner
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): 3 Days Left
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    There are only three days left before the price of Shiba Inu is compelled to break out of its current triangle formation, marking a pivotal moment on the charts. The overall situation is not very encouraging for SHIB holders, even though the consolidation has tightened significantly, and the breakout’s path is still unclear.

    SHIB's market state

    SHIB is caught between a rising support line of higher lows and a descending trendline of lower highs on the daily chart. As the squeeze nears its peak, volatility is typically on the horizon. But traders aren’t exactly lining up for this token. In tandem with price action, volume has been continuously declining, indicating a lack of conviction on the part of both buyers and sellers. The fact that SHIB’s foundations don’t inspire confidence only serves to heighten the gloom.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A consistent drop in network transactions is revealed by on-chain data, indicating a decline in user activity and utility. Declining engagement in the cryptocurrency space frequently results in a drop in price, because fewer users are willing to speculate or transact on the network. The hype-fueled craze that propelled SHIB appears to have faded.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Lands in Times Square, Bitcoin Bull Dalio Sees Dollar Crisis Ahead, 617% for Dogecoin in Liquidation Imbalance — Crypto News Digest
    Bitcoin Collapse to $10,000 Could Be Real, per Mike McGlone's Crucial Warning
    Are Saylor and Bitcoin Strategy 'Cooked'? Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals Not-So-Bullish Outlook
    Ripple CTO Torches Litecoin Influencer Over XRP Attack

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 09/02/2025 - 11:44
    Major Shiba Inu Market Maker Sends Billions of SHIB to Coinbase: What's Happening?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    Technically speaking, the main moving averages provide a bearish background. The 200-day moving average (black line) is hovering well above the price, and SHIB is being pressured by the 50-day and 100-day averages, which serve as resistance layers. The fact that the 20-day moving average has also turned into overhead pressure indicates that the short-term momentum is not in favor of the bulls.

    SHIB stays trapped

    SHIB is still trapped in a downward drift unless it can make a convincing break above the $0.000013 zone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows no indication of hidden strength and floats around neutral levels. There is a greater chance of a breakdown than a breakout in the absence of a spike in volume or renewed interest.

    SHIB could revert to the $0.000010 level, or worse if support at $0.000012 is not met. Traders should brace for volatility as this triangle closes in three days, but there isn’t much hope. The path of least resistance is downward, and SHIB may soon show its hand unless there is a fundamental shift.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 4, 2025 - 15:18
    Top German Regulator Warns Against Buying Bitcoin
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 4, 2025 - 15:03
    Bitcoin (BTC) Officially Decouples From Gold
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NOWPayments to Participate in SiGMA Europe Rome 2025
    Spheron Launches Ongoing $SPON Buyback Program With First Token Burn
    ‘A launchpad for Africa’s tomorrow’ – Lagos ready to lead regional digital transformation revolution, says H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at GITEX NIGERIA
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 4, 2025 - 15:48
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): 3 Days Left
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 4, 2025 - 15:18
    Top German Regulator Warns Against Buying Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 4, 2025 - 15:03
    Bitcoin (BTC) Officially Decouples From Gold
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all