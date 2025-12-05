Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Erase Zero? Key Price Levels Revealed

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 5/12/2025 - 8:45
    The market is not seeing enough inflows to enter a proper recovery: unfortunately, SHIB is not being exceptional in the current setup.
    Advertisement
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Erase Zero? Key Price Levels Revealed
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu is trading very similarly to an asset caught in a classic dead cat bounce. There was no significant volume expansion to support the short-lived increase from recent lows, and there was no structural shift on the chart. The market is already beginning to reject it; it was a reactionary bounce within an established downtrend. The evidence is clear-cut. 

    SHIB in clear downtrend

    The 50-day, 100-day and 200-day major moving averages are all sloping downward, creating a multilayer resistance stack above the price. SHIB has not been able to convincingly break above even the 20-day EMA, and every time it tries to move higher, selling pressure is applied right away. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    When buyers become weary, liquidity pools empty and rallies turn into chances for exits rather than entries. In addition, the price structure shows no indication of a trend reversal, lower highs and lower lows. The recent bounce simply tapped the underside of descending resistance and rolled over again, failing to disrupt the pattern. A dead cat bounce is precisely that, a brief relief rally that crumbles under its own weight because there is not a legitimate bid below it.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Hits Deepest Fear Levels Since October
    Crypto Market Prediction: 150% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrocketing, Is Ethereum (ETH) Death Cross Cancelation Confirmed? Where's Bitcoin (BTC) Going to Stop: $93,000, $86,000 or Lower?
    Ripple Finalizes Acquisition of Treasury Management Giant
    CFTC Chairman Confirms Developing Plan for US Crypto Leadership

    SHIB's zero removal chances

    In this market structure, it is not possible for SHIB to remove a zero from its price in the near future. SHIB would require consistent upward momentum, a breakout above the 100-day and 200-day MAs and a noticeable change in both volume and sentiment in order to even start challenging those levels. That does not exist. Volume is still thin and distribution is leaning, but momentum indicators like RSI are stuck in neutral and unable to produce bullish divergence. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 12/04/2025 - 19:26
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Might Erase Zero, XRP Clears Path to $2.33, Cardano Jumps 14% – Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin

    Most likely a retest of support close to recent lows or a prolonged grind at the bottom will occur next. Meme assets suffer disproportionately when liquidity declines, so SHIB's decline will only quicken if Bitcoin starts to weaken again. For now, investors should be cautious about their expectations. 

    SHIB is having difficulty staying afloat inside a declining channel rather than preparing for a zero-removal breakout. The path of least resistance remains sideways or downward rather than upward until trend volume and overall risk appetite shift.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 9:29
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence and Publishes His Full XRP Ledger Hub Metrics
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 6:35
    CZ Meets Michael Saylor in Person for the First Time
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    iAero Protocol Launches Token Sweeper, Distributes 5% of LIQ Supply to Stakers
    VerifiedX and Blockdaemon Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Scalable DeFi Access Globally
    TrueNorth Raises $3M to Build Domain-Specific AI for Finance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 9:29
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence and Publishes His Full XRP Ledger Hub Metrics
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 8:45
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Erase Zero? Key Price Levels Revealed
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 6:35
    CZ Meets Michael Saylor in Person for the First Time
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD