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    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Is Over: Price Dives Below Key Trendline Support

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 12/04/2026 - 10:35
    Shiba Inu welcomes back the pain — the price deviates from the ascending path on the market.
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    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Is Over: Price Dives Below Key Trendline Support
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

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    It is difficult to overlook the technical damage, and Shiba Inu recently invalidated its most recent attempt at recovery. SHIB has now broken below its crucial ascending trendline support, which was keeping the entire short-term uptrend together, following weeks of gradually forming a series of higher lows. That break entirely alters the context.

    Buyers are exhausted

    The price has dropped below the trendline that served as dynamic support since early March, and is currently hovering around the $0.0000058 range. This was neither a small wick nor a fakeout. The action demonstrates follow-through, indicating that buyers were unable to defend the level when it was crucial.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The burden of proof returns to bulls once that type of structure collapses, and they currently have limited resources. This indicates that the uptrend is no longer valid from a technical standpoint. SHIB runs the risk of reverting to the larger downtrend that has been predominant for months rather than reaching higher lows.

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    The idea that any upward momentum was corrective rather than structural is strengthened by the fact that moving averages are still stacked bearishly above the price. Additionally, unhelpful are momentum indicators. There is no obvious bullish divergence or oversold bounce potential, as the RSI is currently in a neutral-to-weak zone.

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    Price drops to continue

    This indicates that a reversal is not currently being forced by technical pressure. Put differently, the market may continue to decline without encountering opposition from momentum conditions.

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    The breakdown narrative is also supported by volume behavior. After the decline, there is no discernible increase in purchasing activity, indicating that dip buyers are either hesitant or nonexistent. A breakdown typically becomes a continuation rather than a rapid recovery due to this lack of demand.

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    What should investors look forward to next? A shift toward lower support zones, with a higher likelihood of retesting recent lows, is the most likely scenario. SHIB may continue its macro downtrend if those levels fall short. Unless the price reclaims the broken trendline and holds above it, which currently appears unlikely, any short-term bounce from here should be handled cautiously.

    The recovery structure is no longer in place. It is not successful. And failed structures tend to move in the opposite direction harder than expected.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
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