AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tests Key Bollinger Band Resistance, Just 3% From Breakout

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 20/02/2026 - 15:04
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) eyes a potential breakout as it nears key Bollinger Band resistance. At just 3% away, learn what this technical setup means for SHIB's price recovery.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tests Key Bollinger Band Resistance, Just 3% From Breakout
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) enters the weekend within striking distance of a key Bollinger Bands level, with the price of the coin now sitting about 2.65% below the midline of it midband, represented by the 20-day moving average — a threshold often associated with a transition from corrective structure to early recovery.

    Advertisement

    On the daily SHIB/USDT chart by TradingView, the coin is changing hands near $0.00000626, while the 20-day simple moving average, which forms the basis of the Bollinger Bands, stands near $0.00000635. A confirmed close above that zone would position SHIB back inside the upper half of the bands — the one the coin lost this week after a 3.23% sell-off.

    Identifying SHIB’s recovery targets and downside risks

    Since early January, SHIB has trended lower from the $0.000009 region, printing a sequence of lower highs and lower lows. The lower Bollinger Band recently compressed near $0.0000056, where buyers stepped in, producing a bounce that briefly pushed the price toward $0.000007. That rebound stalled, but the token has not revisited its February low, suggesting supply may be thinning at the margin.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Cardano Ecosystem Onboards USDC, SBI Ripple Asia and AWAJ Clarify XRP Ledger Strategic Roadmap, Bitcoin Turns 5 Years Old as $1 Trillion Asset Ripple Exec Reports Breakthrough in DC Crypto Meeting

    Historically, such compression phases precede directional moves, though not always upward. A daily close above $0.00000635 would open the path toward the upper band near $0.000007, which now aligns with visible horizontal resistance.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Daily SHIB/USDT chart by TradingView

    February has historically produced mixed results for SHIB, with prior years showing both double-digit gains and drawdowns of the same scale. Current monthly performance remains negative too.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 02/20/2026 - 08:49
    Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Begin Here? Price Pivots to Sustainable Uptrend Structure
    ByArman Shirinyan

    For now, a decisive reclaiming of the midband would mark the first improvement since January. Failure to hold above $0.000006 would likely return focus to the $0.0000056 support area, which is 10% below the current price point. 

    Advertisement

    The 2% gap is small in absolute terms, but in the current market environment for the Shiba Inu coin, it defines the difference between stabilization and continuation.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #SHIB #Bollinger Bands
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 15:01
    Strategy Not at Risk of Liquidation as Average Bitcoin Price Falls 10%: Arkham
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 13:20
    Ripple Exec Reveals Launch of Tokenized Properties Trading on XRP Ledger
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Announces AUSTRAC Registration, Bolstering Security and Service for Australian Crypto Traders
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
    Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 15:04
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tests Key Bollinger Band Resistance, Just 3% From Breakout
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 15:01
    Strategy Not at Risk of Liquidation as Average Bitcoin Price Falls 10%: Arkham
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 20, 2026 - 13:20
    Ripple Exec Reveals Launch of Tokenized Properties Trading on XRP Ledger
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all