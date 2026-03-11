Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prints Huge Fakeout as Price Fails Important Recovery

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Traders who were hoping for a recovery bounce have been let down by Shiba Inu. Following early indications of stabilization, the asset failed to maintain a move above its first significant technical resistance and instead produced what now seems to be a blatant fakeout.

It is getting worse

Shiba Inu has been stuck in a steady decline for the past few months. Lower highs, descending consolidation patterns and frequent breakdowns have characterized the price structure. A sequence of declining moving averages that continue to serve as dynamic resistance have thwarted every attempt at recovery.

The most recent bounce gave the impression that momentum might be changing at last. From its local lows around 0.0000055, SHIB was able to push upward, forming a short-term consolidation structure that looked like a breakout setup. After the market became severely oversold, buyers seemed to intervene, allowing the price to rise toward the 26-day exponential moving average, the first crucial technical barrier.

Failed opportunity

But just when the market most needed strength, the recovery stalled. The indicator was confirmed as a strong resistance level when SHIB was firmly rejected rather than rising above the 26 EMA. Due to this failure, traders who had expected a bigger recovery move were trapped, and the breakout attempt was effectively turned into a fakeout.

This rejection has far-reaching consequences. The first line of trend resistance during protracted downtrends is the 26 EMA. When an asset is unable to return to this level, it frequently indicates that the larger bearish structure is still in place. The fact that SHIB was unable to overcome even this first obstacle demonstrates the continued weakness of buying momentum.

Technically, the asset is still below a number of significant trend indicators, such as the longer-term and 50-day moving averages, which are significantly above the current price. These layers of resistance imply that there will probably be significant selling pressure, even in the event of brief rebounds.

Additionally, the fakeout raises the possibility of additional negative volatility. Failing breakouts can lead to further selling as traders give up on long positions and tend to erode market confidence.

For the time being, Shiba Inu is still confined to a precarious market structure that swiftly rejects rallies. The overall outlook is still strongly biased toward ongoing pressure unless the price is able to recover the 26 EMA and gain momentum above it.