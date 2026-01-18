AdvertisementAdvert.
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Alert: Bulls Lose Control as Popular Indicator Signals 14% Drop

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 18/01/2026 - 14:53
    Shiba Inu lost its daily mid-Bollinger Band yesterday, opening the door to a mechanical reversion toward $0.00000718, a 14.36% drop if the pattern plays out.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) just erased its bullish road map overnight. SHIB had been flirting with a breakout for most of January, but yesterday, the meme coin lost its support and closed decisively below the 20-day moving average. That is the kind of threshold that has been crucial to the whole bullish thesis, as evident by the TradingView chart.

    With that level out of the picture, the setup has gone from a potential continuation to a likely correction.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD by TradingView

    The Bollinger Band midline is at the heart of the action. The Shiba Inu coin had been orbiting that support zone since its $0.00000965 peak on Jan. 4, which came right after a golden cross between the 23- and 50-day moving averages. But instead of going up, the price stopped moving.

    SHIB is currently trading at $0.00000839 with the prime target, which is the lower band, at $0.00000718. That is a 14.36% gap, and usually this kind of pattern closes it unless there is a quick recovery, which there has been no sign of so far.

    Bull case is not dead for SHIB

    What looked like a classic bullish setup now looks like a failed breakout morphing into a mechanical reversion. The 20-day average has gone from being a floor to being a ceiling.

    If SHIB does not get back on track within the next two days, it might start drifting downward to $0.00000718.

    The bull case is not dead, but it has been pushed back. Instead of chasing upside extensions, SHIB now has to fight for survival inside its own volatility range.

    The lower bound is the main focus right now, and unless something changes quickly, that is where the chart is pointing.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Shiba Inu
