Shiba Inu (SHIB) on the Verge of Losing 80 Trillion Exchange Threshold, Will Selling End?

As the total amount of SHIB held on exchanges continues to drop, Shiba Inu is getting close to a significant change in its on-chain structure. More than two trillion SHIB tokens have been removed from trading platforms, according to recent data, bringing the total exchange reserves closer to the crucial 80 trillion mark.

It is getting better

This consistent outflow may indicate a progressively better environment for the meme-based cryptocurrency, even though the asset's price performance is still poor.

The quantity of tokens that are easily accessible for sale on trading platforms is represented by exchange reserves. When these reserves fall, it usually means that instead of getting assets ready for liquidation, holders are shifting them into long-term storage or private wallets.

The decline in exchange balances, in SHIB's case, indicates that some market players might be moving away from active trading and toward holding.

Netflow data also shows that withdrawals are currently greater than deposits. Because fewer tokens are placed directly on exchanges, where they can be sold instantly, this imbalance lessens the pressure to sell right away.

Things will not be easy for SHIB

This does not always result in a price increase, but it does set the stage for price stabilization in the event that demand eventually picks back up.

Technically speaking, SHIB's chart still shows a difficult situation. The asset is still trading below all significant moving averages and forming lower highs as it continues its ongoing downward trend.

The price has been drifting toward levels not seen in years, as recent attempts at consolidation have repeatedly failed. Momentum indicators are still low, indicating that buyers have not yet taken back control of the market.

On the other hand, a possible long-term benefit is introduced by the decrease in the exchange supply. There is less circulating liquidity available for quick sales when significant volumes of tokens depart from exchanges.

The decreased supply on exchanges can intensify upward movements if market sentiment improves or new demand enters the market.

The notion that long-term holders are accumulating could be strengthened if the current trend continues and exchange holdings drop below the 80 trillion threshold.