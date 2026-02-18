Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Edge as Exchange Inflows Surge by 228 Billion

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

With a sharp rise in tokens moving onto exchanges, on-chain metrics indicate that Shiba Inu has once again entered a vulnerable phase. One of the most noticeable increases in recent weeks was the surge in exchange inflows over the past day, which reached about 228 billion SHIB.

Shiba Inu structure stabilizes

Because exchange deposits usually occur before increased selling pressure, particularly when price action is still weak, such movements frequently garner attention. SHIB is still trading within a larger downtrend structure on the price chart that has been there for months.

Key moving averages are still sloping downward, and the asset is having difficulty regaining them despite a slight recovery from recent lows. Buyers still lack the conviction to push prices through resistance zones, as evidenced by the recent hesitancy following the rebound toward the $0.0000067 region.

Another degree of caution is added by the spike in exchange inflows. It is usually a sign that holders may be getting ready to sell or realign, when significant amounts of tokens enter exchanges. When combined with SHIB's incapacity to sustain recovery rallies, this indicator shows that, if sellers capitalize on the current price stability, downward pressure may return rapidly.

Advertisement

It is not that simple

But things are not totally one-sided. After a sharp decline earlier in February, price action over the last few sessions indicates some attempts at stabilization. Instead of continuing to decline straight, SHIB is trying to establish a small base as volatility has somewhat cooled. Instead of an instant breakdown, there may be a brief period of consolidation if buyers are able to hold current levels and absorb the incoming supply.

SHIB may be forced back toward recent lows by persistent exchange deposits, but a drop in inflow activity may enable the price to try another recovery push.

Advertisement

As of right now, the inflow surge serves as a warning indicator rather than proof of an impending collapse. SHIB is still at a crossroads, and future sessions will probably decide whether stabilization leads to recovery or just serves as a prelude to a subsequent leg lower.