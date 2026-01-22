AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Tanked to 0 Volume in 2026: What to Expect?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 22/01/2026 - 8:58
    Shiba Inu volumes at yearly lows following an abrupt end of accumulation that was present recently.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Tanked to 0 Volume in 2026: What to Expect?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The price is not enough to conceal the issue Shiba Inu is facing. More information about the current condition of the asset can be found in the fact that trading volume has fallen to its lowest point in 2026 than any candle on the chart.

    No one is interested

    By SHIB's standards, activity is essentially nonexistent, indicating a blatant lack of conviction on the part of both buyers and sellers. Instead of trading, at the moment, SHIB is drifting. Reactions to market movements are muted, price fluctuations are small and volatility is decreasing. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Rather than when an asset is getting ready for an aggressive breakout, this type of behavior typically manifests when it loses focus. SHIB continued to maintain at least moderate participation — even during prior pullbacks. The volume has nearly vanished this time. Context is important, but low volume is not always bullish or bearish. In the case of SHIB, volume did not compress during accumulation at a distinct bottom or following a robust rally.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Hits ‘Extreme Fear’ After 19% Drop
    U.Today Crypto Review: Ethereum (ETH) Loses 30-Day Progress, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) End of Bears; Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Recovery Chance
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Strategy (MSTR) Buying Bitcoin Again, Bitmine Adds $108 Million Worth of Ethereum, XRP Price Flashes Major Warning
    XRP Price: Ripple CEO Predicts New All-Time Highs for Crypto Markets

    The asset faded during a protracted decline, immediately following several unsuccessful attempts at recovery. This combination suggests reluctance rather than silent accumulation. This simply indicates to investors that the market is not concerned enough at the moment. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 01/20/2026 - 07:39
    Shiba Inu Zero Removal Party Canceled
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Neither bulls nor bears are intervening with assurance or vigor. Price loses direction and trends are difficult to establish in the absence of participation. Because there is no follow-through, any upside move in these circumstances is brittle and easily undone. The recent bounces have stalled rapidly, which is also explained by this lack of volume. 

    Opportunity for market

    Instead of momentum, every effort to recover short-term moving averages has been met with apathy. Even small sell orders can drive down prices when volume is this low and buy-side pressure is unable to maintain gains. SHIB is currently in a state of uncertainty. The lowest volume levels of 2026 reveal a market that is waiting for an opportunity to participate once more. 

    Advertisement

    That could be due to a significant technical break, a wider market recovery or a resurgence in speculative interest, but none of that is apparent at this time. Expectations should remain reasonable until volume significantly recovers. SHIB is obviously lacking conviction, but it is not collapsing. When volume returns and indicates that traders are willing to commit once more, a true recovery will begin.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Reviews
    Jan 22, 2026 - 9:59
    Gate Expands TradFi Features On Top of Tokenized Stocks, Setting New Standards for 360° Trading Experience: Review
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 9:48
    AI on XRP Ledger? Evernorth Just Made Ultra-Bullish Move
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    UEX US Announces Strategic Brand Partnership with MMA Icon Quinton “Rampage” Jackson
    FreeCrash.game Launches as a Free-to-Play Crash Game Simulator for Strategy Testing and Risk-Free Gameplay
    TWPB Platform Introduces Free Cloud Staking Model
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jan 22, 2026 - 9:59
    Gate Expands TradFi Features On Top of Tokenized Stocks, Setting New Standards for 360° Trading Experience: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 9:48
    AI on XRP Ledger? Evernorth Just Made Ultra-Bullish Move
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 22, 2026 - 9:44
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 22
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 9:06
    Binance Announces Major 19-Pair Delisting With DeFi, AI, Meme Coins, Bitcoin and Ethereum in Focus
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 8:58
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Just Tanked to 0 Volume in 2026: What to Expect?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Reviews
    Jan 22, 2026 - 9:59
    Gate Expands TradFi Features On Top of Tokenized Stocks, Setting New Standards for 360° Trading Experience: Review
    Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 22, 2026 - 9:48
    AI on XRP Ledger? Evernorth Just Made Ultra-Bullish Move
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jan 22, 2026 - 9:44
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 22
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all