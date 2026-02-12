AdvertisementAdvert.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes $0.0000065 Target Ahead of Friday the 13th CPI Report

By Gamza Khanzadaev
Thu, 12/02/2026 - 15:58
Shiba Inu (SHIB) targets $0.0000065 as markets brace for the Friday the 13th CPI report. Discover how a 2.5% inflation forecast could fuel the next SHIB price rally.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) surged almost 4% on Thursday, stabilizing around $0.0000061 as digital asset markets prepare for Friday's U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) release. According to the official Bureau of Labor Statistics calendar, this high-impact macro event falls on Friday the 13th. While retail circles discuss the date's superstitions, institutional positioning is focused on the 2.5% consensus forecast. A print in line with or below this expectation could validate the current "risk-on" momentum across the altcoin sector.

Technical rebound and "hidden beta" play

Leaving superstitions aside, SHIB's price action shows a calculated technical rebound. The asset is currently acting as a hidden beta play, tracking Ethereum’s macro-sensitive volatility curve with a slight lag.

Article image
SHIB/USD by TradingView

SHIB is staging its rally from a well-defined accumulation base between $0.0000055 and $0.000006, which has acted as a magnet for short-term buyers. This consolidation follows a breakdown from $0.0000068 that notably lacked volume-confirmed capitulation, suggesting that midterm holders are not exiting their positions.

Key targets and liquidity pools for SHIB

Liquidity pools near the $0.0000065 level remain uncollected, making that zone the primary target for breakout plays driven by Friday's volatility.

  • Upside Resistance: While $0.0000068 and $0.000009 per SHIB remain anchored, on-chain data shows no major "sell walls" in the immediate path.
  • Downside Support: If the CPI data surprises to the upside (exceeding 2.5%), expect a reversion to the $0.0000059 support zone.

Ultimately, the meme coin's move today represents a reversion to the statistical mean rather than speculative hype. Friday’s CPI release will determine if the Shiba Inu coin remains a sentiment anomaly or becomes a technically aligned frontrunner for the remainder of February.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
