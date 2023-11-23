Shiba Inu (SHIB), BONE, LEASH Wallet Holders Should Pay Attention to This

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), Doge Killer (LEASH) and Shiboshi holders should heed the important caution that will protect their crypto holdings while they navigate the internet.

Shiba Army Scam Alerts, or Susbarium, an X account committed to detecting scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community, has issued an important alert as fake websites and NFT drops requesting Shiba Inu ecosystem token holders connect their crypto wallet and redeem cash are on the rise.

🚨SHIBARMY WARNING:🚨@X



More fake sites and NFT drops requesting you connect your crypto wallet and redeem $'s, always check the URLs and please don't connect your crypto wallet to sites before doing your due diligence..



If your every in doubt please check with us first before… pic.twitter.com/PjlcG1ThJv — Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) November 22, 2023

Shiba Inu flagged two of these fake sites; in one of them, the scammer sent a supposed BONE voucher, which contained a fake Shibarium NFT voucher that could be swapped for $100,000 USDC. The offer is no doubt a scam, and one way to tell is that it appears too good to be true.

In light of this, crypto holders are advised to always check the URLs of such sites, while having knowledge of the URL of the legitimate website and how it looks. They should never connect their crypto wallets to sites without first conducting due diligence. They should also beware of "too good to be true" online offers and only click on links from official sources.

It should be kept in mind that these schemes target naive crypto users with the intent of stealing their assets.

As reported, Susbarium issued an alert at the start of the week about scammers copying the SHIB magazine page and requesting unsuspecting users to connect their wallets to mint fake NFTs with the intent of stealing their assets.

Thus, Shiba Inu holders are urged to exercise caution as bad actors are always devising new ways to perpetuate scams.

Earlier this week, the third issue of SHIB Magazine was released, with the cover featuring Welly, the Shib-themed Italian fast-food restaurant from Naples. As a present for the Shiba Inu community, 5,000 unique NFTs of the magazine cover were released.