Shiba Inu (SHIB) Announces Giveaway for Community: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Shiba Inu Metaverse team is launching a giveaway for the community. A new Twitter channel was unveiled, on which all communications and official updates will be made.

In a blog post, the new official Metaverse Twitter account was given as @mvshib. The team has unveiled an incentive to celebrate the new Twitter account by launching a contest to win free land.

We're excited to announce our brand new Twitter, where you can find the latest updates about our project. To celebrate it, we're launching a contest to giveaway 10 lands. To enter, simply follow us and retweet this post. Ends at 30th April! 🚀 — Shib - The Metaverse (@mvshib) April 10, 2023

In a promotion that runs until the last day of April, 10 plots of land will be given to eligible winners. The metaverse team gives information on buildable space in the metaverse: owner's land and buildable land.

For owned land, users have access to 1,764 m2 (42 x 42), which is equal to about 18,984 square feet (137.8 x 137.8). This is the entire area of the land, which takes into account any potential terrain, roads and features.

Users have access to 1,024 m2 (32 x 32), or roughly 11,000 square feet (105 x 105, in terms of buildable land). This is the largest area that owners may use to create and build on their land.

As stated in the blog post, the development of the Shiba Inu metaverse is ongoing. The team teases that by the end of 2023, users will have the opportunity to explore some of the areas in the metaverse world, build, design, play and develop within it.

It announces its next reveal to be Rocket Pond, a hub that it says will take users to new heights — quite literally. The metaverse team is also preparing for the flyover launch as it gears up for the release of the first version (V1) of the SHIB metaverse.

In this first version, tools such as the plot builder, avatar builder and game maker hope to create a user-friendly experience.

SHIB burn and price

In the last 24 hours, 28,217,505 SHIB have been burned, while the burn rate is down 74.55%. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 1.7% in the last 24 hours to $0.000011.

A total of 15,966,906,948,652 SHIB worth $177,496,548 has been traded in the last 24 hours as the Shiba Inu trading volume is up 44.15%.