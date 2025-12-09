Shiba Inu (SHIB): 3-4 Days Left

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The next three to four days could determine whether Shiba Inu breaks out of its months-long downtrend, or plunges back into yet another leg of weakness, as the asset enters a crucial window. SHIB is consolidating on the price chart just below significant resistance, which is a point where momentum frequently picks up speed in either direction.

Whales are serious

Even more telling, though, is what is going on off the chart. In addition to a startling +1.06 trillion net increase in SHIB on exchanges in a single day, SHIB recorded the most whale transactions since June 6 today. Higher volatility is nearly always preceded by this combination of increased whale activity and a significant inflow to centralized exchanges. Although it does not give us a clear direction, it does confirm that major players are making changes, which will soon have an effect on retail traders.

SHIB is still battling the group of moving averages that are pushing down from above on the price chart. The 50-day and 100-day MAs have consistently served as rejection zones, and the overall structure is still negative unless SHIB firmly closes above them. However, the short-term picture is changing.

Shiba Inu heading lower

Signs of an impending volatility expansion include the price forming a tighter consolidation range, the RSI rising from the mid-40s and sellers failing to push SHIB into new lows. This configuration is made more urgent by the whale data. Large holders are likely getting ready for a big move if there is a spike in high-value transfers (406+ transactions over $100,000) at the same time that liquidity floods back onto exchanges.

Traditionally, SHIB responds to these circumstances in a matter of days rather than weeks. This calls for investors to remain vigilant. It is much more likely that SHIB will break out or break down, rather than continue to drift sideways. The recovery rally could pick up speed if the price breaks above the moving averages. A downside flush is equally likely if exchange inflows continue to be high, and resistance is rejected once more.

It will take Shiba Inus three to four days for this tightening coil to release its energy. The only thing left to wonder is where the volatility will take SHIB next.