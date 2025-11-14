Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Sets Up Never Before Seen Signal on Weekly Chart: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 14/11/2025 - 14:37
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) weekly chart is preparing to flash a first-ever signal as investors eye a potential trend reversal on the markets.
    Shiba Inu Sets Up Never Before Seen Signal on Weekly Chart: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu is eyeing a never-before-seen setup on its weekly chart as the weekly moving averages (MA) 50 and 200 draw closer.

    This is significant as the drawing closer of the moving averages with an imminent convergence might highlight a potential death cross or, on the contrary, a golden cross.

    This would be the first time on record such a technical pattern would appear on Shiba Inu's weekly chart.

    A death cross would occur in the coming weeks if Shiba Inu's 50-week MA crosses under its 200-week SMA, and a golden cross would appear in the reverse scenario.

    SHIB/USD Weekly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    A death cross on the weekly time frame makes for a cautious view of the short-term outlook and maintains the potential for a return. One could argue that the death cross timing might be right for bears as the market faces increased uncertainty.

    A moving average-based death cross represents what happened in the past, with some still considering it a forward-looking indicator.

    Some analysts, however, do not see the death cross as a reliable indicator because it is based on backward-looking moving averages and lags prices and has proved to be a contrary indicator in some cases.

    A death cross on Shiba Inu's weekly chart might turn out to be a nonevent, indicating that the token is oversold after months of lackluster trading action.

    SHIB declines amid market drop

    Shiba Inu has entered its fourth day of dropping since Nov. 10, coinciding with a broader market sell-off.

    A sharp liquidity crunch sent Bitcoin and altcoins plunging on Friday, triggering over $1.28 billion in liquidations, according to CoinGlass data.

    Shiba Inu was not exempt, dropping to a low of $0.00000893 on Friday. At press time, SHIB was down 6.93% in the last 24 hours to $0.000009.

    The altcoin market will be depending on whether Bitcoin can find its way out of danger and return above crucial support.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
