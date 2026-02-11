AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu On-Chain Volume Increases by 327 Billion; Price Remains Within Established Range

By Arman Shirinyan
Wed, 11/02/2026 - 14:46
As Shiba Inu's volatility decreases, we see a solid liquidity rebalancing that leads funds toward exchanges.
Advertisement
Shiba Inu On-Chain Volume Increases by 327 Billion; Price Remains Within Established Range
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

Despite recent swings in trading activity, Shiba Inu is still trading close to multimonth lows, with price action staying trapped in a larger downward structure. Even though on-chain activity is starting to increase, SHIB is still exhibiting little buying momentum as it hovers around the same support zone that has been tested several times in recent weeks. 

Shiba Inu plummets rapidly

With the total volume transferred to exchanges increasing by about 327 billion SHIB over the previous sessions, recent on-chain data demonstrates a significant increase in exchange inflows. Since larger inflows may indicate that holders are getting ready to sell or realign their holdings, exchange inflow volume — which measures the quantity of tokens transferred onto trading platforms — is frequently monitored. 

Article image
SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

There may be more short-term selling pressure due to the increase in inflows, which indicates that some market participants are actively putting SHIB back on exchanges. The increase in exchange reserves also lends credence to the notion that more tokens are becoming available for purchase, which may have an impact on the price if demand does not rise as quickly. 

HOT Stories
Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Drops to $67,000 Amid CPI Caution, Ripple Targets UK Insurance Market for XRP Ledger, Dogecoin Creator Reacts to Satoshi Theories Goldman Sachs Holding $152M in XRP

You Might Also Like
Title news
Wed, 02/11/2026 - 11:07
Kraken Moves 116 Million XRP to Binance: Analyzing Liquidity and OTC Flows
ByGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement

Meanwhile, network activity remains largely constant. Metrics that monitor active addresses, transaction velocity and transfer counts demonstrate consistent ecosystem-wide engagement, suggesting that the network itself continues to operate despite price difficulties. Stable usage combined with growing exchange deposits usually indicates cautious positioning as opposed to outright panic. 

Asset's narrow trading range

Although there is more on-chain movement, the price of SHIB stays within a defined trading range and cannot break clearly either higher or lower. The price remains below important moving averages that are still sloping lower, indicating that sellers continue to dominate the overall trend.  

SHIB may, however, stabilize and try a technical rebound from current levels if inflow pressure lessens and general market conditions improve. On-chain volume is increasing, but whether this liquidity leads to selling or just reflects repositioning ahead of the next market move will determine the price direction of the token which, for the time being, looks to be in a waiting phase.

Advertisement
#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 11, 2026 - 14:40
Ripple to Expand Real-World Assets on XRP Ledger With Latest Partnership
ByGodfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 14:38
Bitcoin Spikes Following Release of Key Economic Data
ByAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 builds strong momentum as leading companies confirm participation
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Jan 29, 2026 - 8:48
$50 Million Fundraising, ChatGPT Competition and Decentralized AI: Major Interview With Gonka Founders David Liberman and Daniil Liberman
article image U.Today Editorial Team
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 14:46
Shiba Inu On-Chain Volume Increases by 327 Billion; Price Remains Within Established Range
Arman Shirinyan
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 14:40
Ripple to Expand Real-World Assets on XRP Ledger With Latest Partnership
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 11, 2026 - 14:38
Bitcoin Spikes Following Release of Key Economic Data
Alex Dovbnya
Show all