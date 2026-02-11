Shiba Inu On-Chain Volume Increases by 327 Billion; Price Remains Within Established Range

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Despite recent swings in trading activity, Shiba Inu is still trading close to multimonth lows, with price action staying trapped in a larger downward structure. Even though on-chain activity is starting to increase, SHIB is still exhibiting little buying momentum as it hovers around the same support zone that has been tested several times in recent weeks.

Shiba Inu plummets rapidly

With the total volume transferred to exchanges increasing by about 327 billion SHIB over the previous sessions, recent on-chain data demonstrates a significant increase in exchange inflows. Since larger inflows may indicate that holders are getting ready to sell or realign their holdings, exchange inflow volume — which measures the quantity of tokens transferred onto trading platforms — is frequently monitored.

There may be more short-term selling pressure due to the increase in inflows, which indicates that some market participants are actively putting SHIB back on exchanges. The increase in exchange reserves also lends credence to the notion that more tokens are becoming available for purchase, which may have an impact on the price if demand does not rise as quickly.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, network activity remains largely constant. Metrics that monitor active addresses, transaction velocity and transfer counts demonstrate consistent ecosystem-wide engagement, suggesting that the network itself continues to operate despite price difficulties. Stable usage combined with growing exchange deposits usually indicates cautious positioning as opposed to outright panic.

Asset's narrow trading range

Although there is more on-chain movement, the price of SHIB stays within a defined trading range and cannot break clearly either higher or lower. The price remains below important moving averages that are still sloping lower, indicating that sellers continue to dominate the overall trend.

SHIB may, however, stabilize and try a technical rebound from current levels if inflow pressure lessens and general market conditions improve. On-chain volume is increasing, but whether this liquidity leads to selling or just reflects repositioning ahead of the next market move will determine the price direction of the token which, for the time being, looks to be in a waiting phase.