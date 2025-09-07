Advertisement
    Shiba Inu: Mini Death Cross? Unexpected Price Turnaround

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 7/09/2025 - 10:24
    Shiba Inu's market performance is unstable, but some positive signs appear
    With a technical pattern that may indicate its next course of action, Shiba Inu is at a place when volatility should hit the market. The 50-day EMA has recently moved below the 100-day EMA on the daily chart, creating what analysts refer to as a mini death cross. This formation indicates a possible short-term trend shift to the downside, one that is not as severe as the traditional 50/200 EMA death cross. Such a crossover is usually interpreted as an early indicator of waning momentum, particularly when paired with falling trading volumes.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The recent 40% decline in exchange inflows has added to the bearish tone. Although lower inflows might indicate fewer sell-offs right away, they also indicate thinning liquidity and declining speculative interest, which is bad news for SHIB. Technical weakness, along with lower inflows, indicates that the market is reluctant to commit capital at the current levels, making SHIB more susceptible to volatile swings.

    At the moment, price action is consolidating within a tightening wedge pattern and hovering around $0.00001236. A few crucial levels to observe are particularly noteworthy. The immediate support zone is $0.00001200; a breakdown here could hasten losses.

    The trend could sharply turn bearish if $0.00001150 is lost, as it has a stronger downside cushion. Recovering $0.00001297, the resistance level at the 100-day EMA, would make the death cross signal weaker. Recovering the higher barrier at $0.00001388 (200 EMA) would turn the overall trend back to bullish.

    As a reflection of indecision and in line with the larger consolidation phase, the RSI is currently trading close to 47. The fact that trading volumes are still low when compared to July’s highs emphasizes that neither bulls nor bears have complete control.

    For traders, the 50/100 EMA cross is a warning sign that should not be ignored. When combined with the sharp decline in exchange inflows, the data points to a short-term bear market. However, SHIB has surprised in the past; the so-called mini death cross may soon lose significance if buyers defend $0.00001200 and push past $0.00001297. In the meantime, prudence is still advised.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
