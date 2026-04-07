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    Shiba Inu Loses $0.000006 Threshold: Three Possible Price Scenarios

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 7/04/2026 - 9:27
    Shiba Inu lost the key threshold much sooner than expected, with new possibilities emerging.
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    Shiba Inu Loses $0.000006 Threshold: Three Possible Price Scenarios
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Shiba Inu has slipped below the $0.000006 level, a threshold that had quietly acted as a structural support throughout its recent consolidation phase. The breakdown is not dramatic in isolation, but in context, it reinforces the broader downtrend that has been intact for months. 

    The $0.000006 zone mattered because it represented both a psychologically round level and a local accumulation base where buyers previously stepped in. Multiple attempts to stabilize above it failed, and the recent move below suggests weakening demand rather than a temporary shakeout. Once a level like this is lost, it tends to flip into resistance, limiting upside attempts.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    At this stage, Shiba Inu is forming a shallow ascending structure on lower time frames, but it lacks conviction. Volume is not expanding meaningfully, and momentum indicators remain neutral at best. This leaves the asset in a fragile position with limited bullish arguments.

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    Scenario 1: Continued drift lower

    The most straightforward path is continuation of the broader downtrend. If SHIB fails to reclaim $0.000006 quickly, the price could grind lower toward the $0.0000055-$0.0000052 region. This would align with the prevailing structure of lower highs and lower lows, with sellers maintaining control.

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    Scenario 2: Weak reclamation and rejection

    A short-term bounce back above $0.000006 is possible, especially given the current compression. However, without strong volume, such a move would likely be a liquidity grab. In this case, the level acts as resistance, followed by another leg down. This is typically where late buyers get trapped.

    Scenario 3: Structure break

    For a meaningful reversal, SHIB would need to break above nearby moving averages and sustain the price above $0.000006 with increasing volume. Given current conditions, this scenario remains unlikely. The asset has repeatedly failed to hold higher levels, and trend pressure is still dominant.

    Overall, Shiba Inu is not in a strong position. The loss of a key threshold combined with weak follow-through signals limited upside opportunities. Unless market conditions shift materially, the path of least resistance remains downward.

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