Shiba Inu Exec Issues Critical Warning as Scammers Appear Again

By Caroline Amosun
Wed, 18/02/2026 - 15:25
Shiba Inu executive warns that scammers are already deploying fraudulent schemes on the new NFT project, SOU built on SHIB.
Shiba Inu Exec Issues Critical Warning as Scammers Appear Again
On Wednesday Feb. 18, Lucie, a renowned Shiba Inu executive, issued a critical warning to users after scammers targeting the Shiba Inu community resurfaced with another scheme.

Following a recent X post from the executive, Lucie warned that scammers are using fake portals to exploit funds around the new SHIB-based NFT project, dubbed SHIB OWES YOU (SOU).

Lucie warned that malicious actors are actively spreading phishing links, fake SOU portals and mirror websites that mimic the official Shiba Inu website.

These fake portals aim to trick users into connecting their wallets. This way, the attackers can drain the funds of victims. Furthermore, Lucie emphasized that users should only access the official SHIB portal and carefully verify all links before doing anything.

Introducing SOU (SHIB OWES YOU)

The warning has come shortly after the Shiba Inu team disclosed the emergence of the SOU (Shib Owes You) project, a blockchain-based initiative created in response to a September 2025 bridge exploit, in which tokens leaving Shibarium failed to arrive on Ethereum, resulting in an estimated $2-4 million in losses across 17 tokens. 

While the SHIB developers had introduced SOU as a transparent on-chain compensation mechanism in regards to the incident, affected users are offered a permanent, audited NFT on Ethereum that records exactly what the ecosystem owes them, including token types and amounts. 

These records are publicly verifiable through blockchain explorers such as Etherscan, ensuring that claims cannot be altered or deleted.

While the team is hell-bent on reinforcing trust, the SOU smart contracts were independently audited by Hexens, a well-known blockchain security firm. 

The audit reviewed minting logic, principal calculations and safeguards against duplicate or fraudulent claims. According to the project, the review confirmed that the system contains no hidden backdoors and that all issuance is traceable and verifiable.

