    Shiba Inu Ecosystem Celebrates First Anniversary of Shibarium-Based Token

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sun, 18/01/2026 - 2:00
    One of Shiba Inu's new tokens, TREAT, has turned one today after multiple months of providing the ecosystem with compelling use cases.
    Shiba Inu Ecosystem Celebrates First Anniversary of Shibarium-Based Token
    The Shiba Inu community has celebrated a notable milestone for one of the new tokens recently added to the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    On Saturday, Jan. 17, a Shiba Inu team member, Lucie, stirred discussions across the community on X, revealing that the TREAT token is marking its one-year anniversary today.

    The post, which highlights the ecosystem growth and development while fostering more adoption for Shibarium, has sparked excitement among community members.

    TREAT's uses cases explained

    Beyond being a meme token like SHIB itself, TREAT has been launched to be a utility and governance token that supports the ecosystem’s growth and tech features.

    The token, which has continued to make waves since its emergence, was built on Shiba Inu’s Ethereum Layer-2 solution, Shibarium. This network focuses on enhancing privacy, protection and security while ensuring compliance.

    Following its design, TREAT serves as the Shiba Inu ecosystem’s utility token, which aims to support rewards, payments and decision-making on the Shibarium network.

    While TREAT has been designed to serve multiple purposes, it offers its holders the ability to vote on key decisions that concern the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    While the launch of the TREAT token about a year ago marked further development of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, its first anniversary highlights one year of successful deployment as the ecosystem continues to grow.

    TREAT's price today

    Despite achieving a major milestone today, TREAT is seen trading in the red territory, showing notable price declines over the last day.

    This follows the broader market trend, which has remained negative over the past days. Notably, TREAT is trading at $0.0001646 after dropping about 5.31% over the last day.

    #Shiba Inu #Shibarium #Ethereum
