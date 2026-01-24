Shiba Inu Devs' Silence Puts Shibarium Community on Edge, What's Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

There is relative quiet in the Shiba Inu developer ecosystem. Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya last posted on X Dec. 30, while he published a year-end letter to the SHIB army Dec. 31.

This mirrors the silence seen for Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama, whose last activity on X was between Dec. 7 and 8.

In his year-end message to the SHIB community, Dhairya revealed a plan to make Shibarium users who were affected by the hack incident in September whole. Then came the vision for SOUs (SHIB owes you), a system where every affected user has an SOU NFT, which is an on-chain, verifiable record of exactly what the ecosystem owes them. This cryptographic proof will be recorded permanently on the Ethereum blockchain.

Since Dhairya introduced Shiba Inu SOUs at 2025's close, not much has been heard from the Shiba Inu developer again while community-powered SOUs kick off.

Shiba Inu community awaits update

While the Shiba Inu community awaits further updates on the official SHIB SOU NFTs, Woofswap, a Shibarium project, revealed its commitment toward the SOU system intended to make Shibarium users whole with the SOU token on BSC Chain.

In a tweet, Woofswap noted that the Shibarium community is waiting for green light as Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya is yet to make any official announcement.

I've read a lot of the comments and discussions!



First off, let's be clear: I'm not a core leader of SHIB—I'm just a builder doing my part.



$4 million sounds like a big number, but in the grand scheme of things - Shib Owes You - $SOU, it's actually quite limited for covering…

According to Woofswap, the motive remains to provide compensation to Shibarium users who suffered losses. Despite the moves made by participants in the Shibarium ecosystem, the Shiba Inu community lingers to hear from SHIB developers on what comes next as the year 2026 progresses.

Shiba Inu vision dead?

In his letter to the SHIB army, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya stated the Shiba Inu vision is not dead, but it has just been through something hard.

Dhairya identified the team's core strength to be technology, and the focus will now shift to the technology arm for the ecosystem.

In a call to the Shiba Inu community, Dhairya stated that he needed "people to step up if they believe in what Shib was supposed to become," as he might not be able to do what he is currently doing forever.