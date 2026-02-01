AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Peter Brandt Reveals Bitcoin Price Rebound Target, Ripple Exec Confirms XRP as Priority — Top Weekly Crypto News

    By Dan Burgin
    Sun, 1/02/2026 - 17:00
    This week's top stories: Ripple was mentioned in the newly released Epstein files; Peter Brandt flags $93,000 mark; Shiba Inu could be ready for a volatility explosion.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Peter Brandt Reveals Bitcoin Price Rebound Target, Ripple Exec Confirms XRP as Priority — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple CTO emeritus breaks silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein files

    Ripple was mentioned in the newly released Epstein files. The former Ripple CTO has addressed claims linking Ripple, Stellar and XRP to Epstein.

    An online discussion involving members of the XRP community prompted a public response from Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer Emeritus David Schwartz, who addressed claims circulating on X that attempted to link Ripple and Stellar to Jeffrey Epstein.

    Schwartz stated that he is not aware of any connections between Jeffrey Epstein and Ripple, XRP, or Stellar. He added that he knows of no evidence suggesting that anyone at Ripple or Stellar ever met Epstein or individuals closely associated with him.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Peter Brandt Reveals Bitcoin Price Rebound Target, Ripple Exec Confirms XRP as Priority — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP in -77% Breakdown Danger, Massive 100,000 ETH Binance Dump by Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale, Cardano's Forgotten +25% February Wins
    Leaked Email to Epstein Framed XRP Supporters as Enemy, Ex-Ripple CTO Says
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein Files

    Schwartz also acknowledged that there are indirect links between Epstein and some individuals connected to Bitcoin, but noted that such connections are not unusual given Epstein’s proximity to extremely wealthy figures across various industries.

    Advertisement

    Peter Brandt sets $93,000 as key level for Bitcoin trend reversal

    Legendary trader shares new take on Bitcoin price, flags $93,000 mark as the needed level to negate the current downtrend.

    Peter Brandt has dropped a new price rebound target for Bitcoin (BTC) after the coin shed more than 5.2% in the last seven days. Brandt opines that Bitcoin is likely to continue on its bearish momentum unless it can reclaim $93,000 and stabilize above that point.

    Notably, Brandt relied on technical charts to argue his point. According to him, Bitcoin is in a "bear channel." This is a downward-sloping price range where lower highs and lower lows keep forming. Brandt maintains that Bitcoin's moves in the bear channel have "been completed."

    Advertisement

    Ripple reiterates XRP's central role amid ecosystem expansion

    The executives are moving to reassure the community that XRP remains the "heartbeat" of the company’s rapidly diversifying ecosystem.

    Ripple is sending a clear signal to the market and its community: XRP remains the central engine of its corporate strategy. This comes amid the company's rapid expansion into custody, stablecoins, and prime brokerage. 

    In a recent statement on X, Ripple executive Reece Merrick addressed the issue, stating, "XRP will continue to be at the heart" of the San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company.  

    There is a major update scheduled for mid-February, where the company plans to outline exactly how the digital asset fits into its evolving ecosystem. Monica Long (Ripple President) will lead the discussion, moderated by Jacquelyn Melinek (CEO of Token Relations).

    SHIB enters symmetrical triangle as volatility compresses

    Shiba Inu could be ready for a volatility explosion sooner than many anticipate.

    As Shiba Inu narrows into one of the tightest structures it has printed in months, the chart is approaching a decision point, and the price is presently trapped inside a symmetrical triangle, a traditional sign of a market storing energy before a directional move due to declining volatility, converging trendlines and contracting candle bodies. 

    This is not random sideways action, because the triangle is forming following a long downward trend, which alters its interpretation and shifts expectations away from simple continuation selling. 

    Instead of continuation selling, the structure suggests seller fatigue, where every push lower is weaker, buyers are getting involved earlier and the lows are rising, suggesting a slight shift even though the overhead pressure is still present.

    XRP millionaire wallets rise despite 2026 price pressure

    XRP sees a massive selling pressure spike, mentions how things are turning out for it and what investors should anticipate.

    Wallets with a minimum of one million XRP are growing for the first time since September, and the ledger now shows a net gain of 42 additional millionaire wallets, indicating a structural change in holder behavior.

    This development implies that while short-term traders respond to volatility, large participants are covertly accumulating, and in the past, periods of better price performance have been preceded by increases in large wallet counts.

    #Shiba Inu #Bitcoin #Peter Brandt #Ripple News #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 16:47
    Litecoin to $400? Yes, but 'Digital Silver' Still Has to Survive $63 Guillotine First
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 16:21
    Bitcoin's Terrible January Historically Means One Bullish Thing for February
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bcon Global Launches Non-Custodial Crypto Payment Gateway for Direct Wallet Payments
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Money20/20 Asia 2026 Unveils Transformative Agenda and Stellar Keynote Lineup
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:00
    Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Peter Brandt Reveals Bitcoin Price Rebound Target, Ripple Exec Confirms XRP as Priority — Top Weekly Crypto News
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 16:47
    Litecoin to $400? Yes, but 'Digital Silver' Still Has to Survive $63 Guillotine First
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 16:21
    Bitcoin's Terrible January Historically Means One Bullish Thing for February
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 15:16
    XRP Trader Who Predicted 700% Bull Run Shares Brutal Bitcoin Price Update
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 14:48
    Catastrophic Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Drop Raises Serious Questions
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:00
    Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Peter Brandt Reveals Bitcoin Price Rebound Target, Ripple Exec Confirms XRP as Priority — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 16:47
    Litecoin to $400? Yes, but 'Digital Silver' Still Has to Survive $63 Guillotine First
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 16:21
    Bitcoin's Terrible January Historically Means One Bullish Thing for February
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all