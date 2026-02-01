Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Peter Brandt Reveals Bitcoin Price Rebound Target, Ripple Exec Confirms XRP as Priority — Top Weekly Crypto News

Advertisement

Ripple CTO emeritus breaks silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein files

Ripple was mentioned in the newly released Epstein files. The former Ripple CTO has addressed claims linking Ripple, Stellar and XRP to Epstein.

An online discussion involving members of the XRP community prompted a public response from Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer Emeritus David Schwartz, who addressed claims circulating on X that attempted to link Ripple and Stellar to Jeffrey Epstein.

Schwartz stated that he is not aware of any connections between Jeffrey Epstein and Ripple, XRP, or Stellar. He added that he knows of no evidence suggesting that anyone at Ripple or Stellar ever met Epstein or individuals closely associated with him.

Schwartz also acknowledged that there are indirect links between Epstein and some individuals connected to Bitcoin, but noted that such connections are not unusual given Epstein’s proximity to extremely wealthy figures across various industries.

Advertisement

Peter Brandt sets $93,000 as key level for Bitcoin trend reversal

Legendary trader shares new take on Bitcoin price, flags $93,000 mark as the needed level to negate the current downtrend.

Peter Brandt has dropped a new price rebound target for Bitcoin (BTC) after the coin shed more than 5.2% in the last seven days. Brandt opines that Bitcoin is likely to continue on its bearish momentum unless it can reclaim $93,000 and stabilize above that point.

Notably, Brandt relied on technical charts to argue his point. According to him, Bitcoin is in a "bear channel." This is a downward-sloping price range where lower highs and lower lows keep forming. Brandt maintains that Bitcoin's moves in the bear channel have "been completed."

Advertisement

Ripple reiterates XRP's central role amid ecosystem expansion

The executives are moving to reassure the community that XRP remains the "heartbeat" of the company’s rapidly diversifying ecosystem.

Ripple is sending a clear signal to the market and its community: XRP remains the central engine of its corporate strategy. This comes amid the company's rapid expansion into custody, stablecoins, and prime brokerage.

In a recent statement on X, Ripple executive Reece Merrick addressed the issue, stating, "XRP will continue to be at the heart" of the San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company.

There is a major update scheduled for mid-February, where the company plans to outline exactly how the digital asset fits into its evolving ecosystem. Monica Long (Ripple President) will lead the discussion, moderated by Jacquelyn Melinek (CEO of Token Relations).

SHIB enters symmetrical triangle as volatility compresses

Shiba Inu could be ready for a volatility explosion sooner than many anticipate.

As Shiba Inu narrows into one of the tightest structures it has printed in months, the chart is approaching a decision point, and the price is presently trapped inside a symmetrical triangle, a traditional sign of a market storing energy before a directional move due to declining volatility, converging trendlines and contracting candle bodies.

This is not random sideways action, because the triangle is forming following a long downward trend, which alters its interpretation and shifts expectations away from simple continuation selling.

Instead of continuation selling, the structure suggests seller fatigue, where every push lower is weaker, buyers are getting involved earlier and the lows are rising, suggesting a slight shift even though the overhead pressure is still present.

XRP millionaire wallets rise despite 2026 price pressure

XRP sees a massive selling pressure spike, mentions how things are turning out for it and what investors should anticipate.

Wallets with a minimum of one million XRP are growing for the first time since September, and the ledger now shows a net gain of 42 additional millionaire wallets, indicating a structural change in holder behavior.

This development implies that while short-term traders respond to volatility, large participants are covertly accumulating, and in the past, periods of better price performance have been preceded by increases in large wallet counts.