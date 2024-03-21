    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 260% as Over 31 Million Tokens Destroyed

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Shiba Inu price has surged amid massive 260% rise in its burn rate
    Thu, 21/03/2024 - 11:40
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 260% as Over 31 Million Tokens Destroyed
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market has started to rebound from the recent price crash, and it appears that Shiba Inu (SHIB) has started to generate positive momentum. In addition, numerous essential price indicators and signals have started to turn bullish for the popular meme coin, indicating further bullish momentum.

    Advertisement

    For instance, data from Shibburn reveals that the burn rate of Shiba Inu has jumped by almost 260% in the last 24 hours. As a result of this latest jump, more than 31.3 million SHIB tokens were burned during this time. Shibburn data further highlights that nearly 582.62 billion SHIB coins are left in circulation after this most recent token burn event.

    Shiba Inu eyes further momentum

    The token burning mechanism is an essential thing for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. While it keeps SHIB a deflationary currency by reducing its overall circulation supply, it also helps keep the ecosystem robust and resilient. Overall, the SHIB token burning mechanism impacts the meme coin positively, which can also be reflected in the Shiba Inu price.

    The Shiba Inu community also understands the significance of token burning events. The community has been putting its energy behind this essential aspect of the SHIB ecosystem. Notably, the Shibburn data reflects the community’s efforts as it shows that almost 410.72 trillion Shiba Inu tokens have been burned so far.

    This latest token burn surge comes along with a major price rebound for SHIB. After the recent crypto market crash, where we witnessed massive liquidations, the Shiba Inu price is now generating some momentum. Data from CoinMarketCap reveals that SHIB is currently trading around the $0.0000271 mark.

    The SHIB price is currently up 7.61% in the last 24 hours, showing how the price has rebounded from recent losses. Additionally, the market capitalization of Shiba Inu has witnessed an increase of 7.70% during this time. This takes it to $15.97 billion, making SHIB the 11th largest crypto in terms of market cap.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    related image XRP Eyes Abnormal Multimillion Activity on Korean Market Amid XRP Price Drama
    2024/03/22 08:46
    XRP Eyes Abnormal Multimillion Activity on Korean Market Amid XRP Price Drama
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ripple CEO: SEC to Lose War Against Ethereum
    2024/03/22 08:46
    Ripple CEO: SEC to Lose War Against Ethereum
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Higher High: Details, XRP Golden Cross Secured, Bitcoin (BTC) Paints Hidden Pattern
    2024/03/22 08:46
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Higher High: Details, XRP Golden Cross Secured, Bitcoin (BTC) Paints Hidden Pattern
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Limitless Opportunities Await at iFX EXPO LATAM 2024
    Defi Llama Confirms Rootstock As The First And Biggest Bitcoin Sidechain
    Rewarding Traders: WEEX Exchange Honors Users with Exciting Daily Bonus
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Eyes Abnormal Multimillion Activity on Korean Market Amid XRP Price Drama
    Ripple CEO: SEC to Lose War Against Ethereum
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints Higher High: Details, XRP Golden Cross Secured, Bitcoin (BTC) Paints Hidden Pattern
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD