AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Adds 157 Billion in Last 24 Hours, Hinting at End of Bullish Recovery

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 8/04/2026 - 13:38
    Shiba Inu faces market pressure as soon as it shows some signs of a bullish recovery.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Adds 157 Billion in Last 24 Hours, Hinting at End of Bullish Recovery
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Just as the market was attempting a feeble recovery, Shiba Inu is under pressure as soon as a positive dynamic on the market reappears. Roughly 157 billion SHIB tokens were added to exchange flows in the last 24 hours, according to recent on-chain data. This development usually indicates increasing sell-side activity rather than accumulation.

    Downtrend dominates on SHIB market

    SHIB is still caught in a more general downward trend in terms of price. The move is weak, even though the asset made an effort to stabilize and create a short-term ascending structure. The price is still below important moving averages, all of which are still sloping downward, indicating that bearish control is still in place. Instead of marking the start of a long-term reversal, the current structure appears to be more of a transient consolidation phase.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The situation is made more complex by the rise in exchange reserves. Increasing reserves typically indicate that more tokens are being transferred to exchanges, frequently with the goal of selling. This suggests that market players are getting ready for distribution rather than accumulation, which is consistent with the flat-to-negative netflow behavior.

    HOT Stories
    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Admits He Was Wrong, XRP Investors Come Back to ETF Market With $3.32 Million Fresh Inflows, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets 33% Upside as Ethereum Proxy: Morning Crypto Report Bitcoin Reclaims $72K, Analysts Eye $80K as Bull Market Is Triggered

    This view is not contradicted by volume. With no notable increase in buying pressure to counteract the rising supply on exchanges, trading activity is still comparatively muted.

    Advertisement

    Movement upward is suppressed

    Any upward movement is likely to be fleeting and susceptible to sudden sell-offs in the absence of significant inflows of fresh capital. In technical terms, SHIB is getting close to a decision. Although recent higher lows might seem positive, they are forming within a dominant bearish trend and under strong resistance. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 04/07/2026 - 09:27
    Shiba Inu Loses $0.000006 Threshold: Three Possible Price Scenarios
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The exchange data indicates that, if selling pressure keeps increasing, this structure is more likely to collapse than to resolve into a breakout.

    Advertisement

    Investors can easily understand the implications. The notion of a bullish continuation is not supported by the most recent data. Rather, it indicates that yet another attempt at recovery has reached its limit. In the absence of a discernible change in both volume and on-chain behavior, market participants should exercise caution when anticipating gains. 

    The path forward is still skewed downward unless SHIB can absorb the incoming supply and recover important resistance levels.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Morning Crypto ReportCrypto News DigestNews
    Apr 8, 2026 - 13:32
    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Admits He Was Wrong, XRP Investors Come Back to ETF Market With $3.32 Million Fresh Inflows, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets 33% Upside as Ethereum Proxy: Morning Crypto Report
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 8, 2026 - 12:09
    Solana on the Verge of Reclaiming $90 as SOL Price Jumps 8%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 strengthens position as Europe’s leading B2B blockchain event week
    MEXC appoints Vugar Usi as CEO to drive global ‘Infinite Opportunities’ vision
    ChangeNOW Launches Fast Track Program for Early Stage Crypto Wallet Monetization
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 8, 2026 - 13:38
    Shiba Inu Adds 157 Billion in Last 24 Hours, Hinting at End of Bullish Recovery
    Shiba Inu Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Arman Shirinyan
    Morning Crypto Report, Crypto News Digest, News
    Apr 8, 2026 - 13:32
    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Admits He Was Wrong, XRP Investors Come Back to ETF Market With $3.32 Million Fresh Inflows, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets 33% Upside as Ethereum Proxy: Morning Crypto Report
    Bitcoin XRP Shiba Inu SHIB Bitcoin News XRP News Shiba Inu (SHIB) News XRP ETF
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 8, 2026 - 12:09
    Solana on the Verge of Reclaiming $90 as SOL Price Jumps 8%
    Solana
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all