SHIB Will Come Back, Top Shiba Inu Executive Promises

The Shiba Inu team’s pseudonymous marketing lead, Lucie, has published a positive tweet, addressing the community with a statement about the prosperous future of the major meme cryptocurrency — SHIB.

She has also teased an upcoming update from SHIB’s lead developer, Kaal Dhairya.

"SHIB will come back"

Lucie is certain that “SHIB will come back.” Besides that, strong communities of Shiba Inu and other projects running on Shibarium “will carry on, pushing back to gains.”

🐶SHIB 🐶will come back, and strong communities will carry on, pushing back to gains.



Weak projects built on paid KOLs will fade, and better ones will be born.

NFTs may regain momentum.

New standards across AI will emerge. Pay attention, there will be opportunities to make… pic.twitter.com/TNft72aXJD — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) February 2, 2026

Weak projects, Lucie believes, on paid KOLs “will fade, and better ones will be born.” She also believes that NFTs on Shibarium are likely to regain momentum, plus “new standards across AI will emerge.”

Overall, Lucie warned the community that they should stay alert because “there will be opportunities to make money.” Adding a disclaimer that her tweet is not financial advice, Lucie said: “Never invest what you can’t afford to lose.”

Besides, in an earlier tweet, Lucie teased an upcoming update from Shiba Inu’s top developer, Kaal Dhairya: “Kaal’s update brewing...” However, she refused to share any details about that.

More positive news is that over the past 24 hours, the meme coin has witnessed smashing outflows from crypto exchanges: roughly 207,000,000,000 meme coins were spotted exiting wallets on various crypto trading platforms.

However, this is a positive sign since investors usually withdraw crypto from exchanges when they plan to move it to cold wallets for long-term storage and a long-term bet. Still, the second-largest meme coin’s price has faced a brutal decline of 16.27% between last Wednesday and this Monday. By now, SHIB has managed to recover, adding 3.62% and trading at $0.00000679 per token.

SHIB burn rate plunges after major spike

There is negative news about SHIB as well, though. According to data shared by the Shibburn platform, over the past day, this major metric has plunged by 24.58%. A total of 3,623,615 Shiba Inu have been transferred to unspendable blockchain addresses over the past day.

This plummet came immediately after a significant surge of slightly over 380%, as reported by the same website a day before. Back then, the SHIB community managed to dispose of 4,804,534 SHIB: 1,353,406; 1,887,367 and 1,191,814. As for today, the biggest SHIB stash burned in a single move constituted 2,623,615 coins. Additionally, 1,000,000 SHIB were burned as well.