    SHIB Will Come Back, Top Shiba Inu Executive Promises

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 3/02/2026 - 12:24
    Top Shiba Inu executive predicts a SHIB comeback and the community pushing it back to gains.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The Shiba Inu team’s pseudonymous marketing lead, Lucie, has published a positive tweet, addressing the community with a statement about the prosperous future of the major meme cryptocurrency — SHIB.

    She has also teased an upcoming update from SHIB’s lead developer, Kaal Dhairya.

    "SHIB will come back"

    Lucie is certain that “SHIB will come back.” Besides that, strong communities of Shiba Inu and other projects running on Shibarium “will carry on, pushing back to gains.”

    Weak projects, Lucie believes, on paid KOLs “will fade, and better ones will be born.” She also believes that NFTs on Shibarium are likely to regain momentum, plus “new standards across AI will emerge.”

    Overall, Lucie warned the community that they should stay alert because “there will be opportunities to make money.” Adding a disclaimer that her tweet is not financial advice, Lucie said: “Never invest what you can’t afford to lose.”

    Besides, in an earlier tweet, Lucie teased an upcoming update from Shiba Inu’s top developer, Kaal Dhairya: “Kaal’s update brewing...” However, she refused to share any details about that.

    More positive news is that over the past 24 hours, the meme coin has witnessed smashing outflows from crypto exchanges: roughly 207,000,000,000 meme coins were spotted exiting wallets on various crypto trading platforms. 

    However, this is a positive sign since investors usually withdraw crypto from exchanges when they plan to move it to cold wallets for long-term storage and a long-term bet. Still, the second-largest meme coin’s price has faced a brutal decline of 16.27% between last Wednesday and this Monday. By now, SHIB has managed to recover, adding 3.62% and trading at $0.00000679 per token.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Meme Cryptocurrencies
