Elon Musk Confirms Getting Dogecoin to the Moon

After about five years of silence, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has finally confirmed that it is still on a mission to get Dogecoin to the moon.

The renowned billionaire made the confirmation in response to a viral bullish Dogecoin tweet, asserting that Dogecoin going to the moon is inevitable.

Musk reacted to the post, acknowledging that he is still on a mission to literally get the leading meme token to the moon despite its recent price crash.

Doge to the moon in 2027?

It has been a while since Musk has issued a statement on Dogecoin and its future prospects. His confirmation on the asset comes about five years after he first revealed SpaceX's moon mission for Dogecoin.

As such, Musk’s recent confirmation has come after an old tweet about making SpaceX send Dogecoin to the moon in April 2021 resurfaced.

The X community had planted the tweet on Tuesday, Feb. 3, asking when Musk was going to eventually implement the plan. In response to this inquiry, Musk confirmed that the plan may happen next year.

Although Musk is yet to announce an exact date for when SpaceX will put the literal Dogecoin on the literal moon, his response today has sparked bullish reactions across the crypto community.

Dogecoin price reacts

While Dogecoin had reacted with a massive price surge when the announcement was initially made in 2021, the resurfacing of the plan and its confirmation has only pushed Dogecoin slightly to the green zone.

This time, Dogecoin has only surged briefly by 2.39%, a mild recovery for its recent price correction that saw it trade with heavy price declines.