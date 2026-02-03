Satoshi Never Sold: On-Chain Data Squashes Speculation of 10,000 BTC Sale

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, blockchain analytics platform Arkham disproves speculation about Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, selling a portion of their BTC holdings.

Satoshi Nakamoto is the name used by the presumed pseudonymous person or persons who developed Bitcoin, authored the Bitcoin whitepaper and created and deployed Bitcoin's original reference implementation.

Satoshi has not sold any Bitcoin, ever. The last transfer out of his wallets was 16 years ago.



He is the best performing individual in crypto with a profit of $86 BILLION USD. He is the 22nd richest person in the world, and has never sold a single coin.



If in doubt - check… https://t.co/6ZTKSouoDE?from=article-links pic.twitter.com/0fiabZoi13 — Arkham (@arkham) February 2, 2026

Satoshi Nakamoto is believed to hold above one million BTC; according to Arkham data, the Bitcoin pseudonymous creator's BTC stash is given as 1.096 million BTC. This entire amount comes from Bitcoin mined between 2009 and 2010 and is stored across 22,000 addresses.

Satoshi's Bitcoin stash has remained untouched since 2010, with no BTC moved out even to the present moment.

Arkham reiterated this fact in a tweet, emphasizing that Satoshi has never sold any BTC, adding that the last transfer out of the BTC creator's wallets was 16 years ago.

"Satoshi has not sold any Bitcoin, ever. The last transfer out of his wallets was 16 years ago," Arkham said in a tweet while sharing a screenshot of data reflecting the BTC creator's Bitcoin stash, which remained intact at 1.096 million BTC.

Arkham also shared a screenshot of transfers from Satoshi wallets reflecting that the last set of outflows occurred 16 years ago.

This comes in response to recent speculation of a 10,000 BTC sale attributed to the Bitcoin creator, which has been proven to be false.

According to X community notes, the screenshot portraying this false claim shared by an X user was edited to show a 10,000 BTC outflow from addresses linked to Satoshi Nakamoto. Readers further added that no such transaction has occurred, and Satoshi-related addresses have shown no outflows since Bitcoin’s early days in 2010.

The speculation about the Bitcoin sale comes after the Bitcoin price fell following a weekend sell-off, which pushed prices to multimonth lows and caused billions of dollars to be liquidated across derivatives markets.

At a current price of $78,640, BTC is up 2.14% in the last 24 hours and up 6% from Monday's low of $74,502, but still down more than 10% weekly.

According to Arkham, Satoshi Nakamoto ranks as the best performing individual in crypto with a profit of $86 billion, being the 22nd richest person in the world, and has never sold a single coin.