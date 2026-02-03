AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi Never Sold: On-Chain Data Squashes Speculation of 10,000 BTC Sale

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 3/02/2026 - 11:53
    Satoshi-related Bitcoin sale speculation gets debunked by on-chain data.
    Advertisement
    Satoshi Never Sold: On-Chain Data Squashes Speculation of 10,000 BTC Sale
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, blockchain analytics platform Arkham disproves speculation about Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, selling a portion of their BTC holdings.

    Advertisement

    Satoshi Nakamoto is the name used by the presumed pseudonymous person or persons who developed Bitcoin, authored the Bitcoin whitepaper and created and deployed Bitcoin's original reference implementation.

    Satoshi Nakamoto is believed to hold above one million BTC; according to Arkham data, the Bitcoin pseudonymous creator's BTC stash is given as 1.096 million BTC. This entire amount comes from Bitcoin mined between 2009 and 2010 and is stored across 22,000 addresses.

    Advertisement

    Satoshi has not sold any Bitcoin, ever

    Satoshi's Bitcoin stash has remained untouched since 2010, with no BTC moved out even to the present moment.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Participates in High-Stakes White House Summit Crypto Market Review: XRP Abandoned by Bulls, Ethereum (ETH) Takes $200,000,000 Punch, Don't Write off Shiba Inu (SHIB) Top British Corporate BTC Holder Determined to Buy More U.Today Crypto Digest: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Potential 700% Rally, XRP Ledger Breaks Historical Record, Peter Brandt Issues Bearish Bitcoin Price Prediction

    Arkham reiterated this fact in a tweet, emphasizing that Satoshi has never sold any BTC, adding that the last transfer out of the BTC creator's wallets was 16 years ago.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 11/22/2025 - 10:25
    Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin Holdings Down 34% – Here’s His Net Worth Now
    ByDan Burgin

    Advertisement

    "Satoshi has not sold any Bitcoin, ever. The last transfer out of his wallets was 16 years ago," Arkham said in a tweet while sharing a screenshot of data reflecting the BTC creator's Bitcoin stash, which remained intact at 1.096 million BTC.

    Arkham also shared a screenshot of transfers from Satoshi wallets reflecting that the last set of outflows occurred 16 years ago.

    This comes in response to recent speculation of a 10,000 BTC sale attributed to the Bitcoin creator, which has been proven to be false.

    According to X community notes, the screenshot portraying this false claim shared by an X user was edited to show a 10,000 BTC outflow from addresses linked to Satoshi Nakamoto. Readers further added that no such transaction has occurred, and Satoshi-related addresses have shown no outflows since Bitcoin’s early days in 2010.

    The speculation about the Bitcoin sale comes after the Bitcoin price fell following a weekend sell-off, which pushed prices to multimonth lows and caused billions of dollars to be liquidated across derivatives markets.

    At a current price of $78,640, BTC is up 2.14% in the last 24 hours and up 6% from Monday's low of $74,502, but still down more than 10% weekly.

    According to Arkham, Satoshi Nakamoto ranks as the best performing individual in crypto with a profit of $86 billion, being the 22nd richest person in the world, and has never sold a single coin.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 11:47
    Two Most Important Bitcoin Price Levels for Now
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 10:40
    Elon Musk Confirms Getting Dogecoin to the Moon
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global Games Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Platform Shaping the Future of Gaming, Web3, and Interactive Entertainment
    Global AI Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Defining Platform Driving the Future of Artificial Intelligence
    Gate TradFi Web Access Now Open, Strengthening One-Stop Multi-Asset Trading System
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 11:53
    Satoshi Never Sold: On-Chain Data Squashes Speculation of 10,000 BTC Sale
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 11:47
    Two Most Important Bitcoin Price Levels for Now
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 10:40
    Elon Musk Confirms Getting Dogecoin to the Moon
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 10:25
    Three New Cardano ETFs Coming to Wall Street: Details
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 9:52
    $521,196,758 Bitcoin Moved Anonymously As Price Remains Under $80,000
    article image Yuri Molchan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 11:53
    Satoshi Never Sold: On-Chain Data Squashes Speculation of 10,000 BTC Sale
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 11:47
    Two Most Important Bitcoin Price Levels for Now
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 10:40
    Elon Musk Confirms Getting Dogecoin to the Moon
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all