SHIB Team Pushes Back on Fears, Says Shiba Inu Cycle Is Not Over

In a lengthy post on X, Shiba Inu team member Lucie speaks on crypto market structure while attempting to address the supercycle question.

Lucie believes that the Shiba Inu cycle might not yet be finished, given the current market structure. Lucie cited insights from Binance Cofounder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, who indicated that a supercycle might be close.

The Shiba Inu team member, in explaining her viewpoint on the market, also cited insights from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin and Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor.

Lucie stated that from her own perspective, 2025 did not feel like a completed cycle. She said market structure and leadership commentary point in the same direction, adding that the current market setup does not seem like exhaustion, but rather the cycle looks unfinished.

Whether this turns out to be a supercycle or a delayed expansion remains uncertain. Lucie pointed out that the absence of euphoria, leverage excess and broader participation might suggest that the cycle has not yet reached its final phase.

SHIB cycle not yet over?

Lucie speaks in the context of Shiba Inu, which she says reflects the broader market reality. After a strong start in 2026 which reached $0.00001017 on Jan. 5, the Shiba Inu price retreated, touching a low of $0.00000743 on Jan. 19, following days of decline.

I’m talking about this because SHIB reflects the broader market reality.



When expansion does not show up, it usually means the cycle is not finished. It means time stretched, not potential removed.



January 22, 2026

Shiba Inu is down 61.8% yearly, according to CoinGecko data. Lucie highlights that whenever the expansion does not show up, it usually means the cycle is not finished. "It means time stretched, not potential removed," Lucie added.

The Shiba Inu team member stated that in the context of the Shiba Inu community, this might be more about positioning rather than emotion: "This might require staying aligned, supporting each other and avoiding panic decisions matters more than reacting to price."

Lucie added that "cycles reward the communities that stay intact through uncertainty. And SHIB is still intact."

At press time, SHIB was extending its drop from the start of the week, down 2.2% in the last 24 hours to $0.000007792 and down 9%.

The markets await the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. Investors are focused on the November personal consumption expenditures price index to gain insight into the economy. The PCE is the Fed's preferred inflation measure and is closely watched by monetary policymakers.