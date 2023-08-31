SHIB Scam Alert: Malefactors Managed to Launch X Advertising Campaign

Attackers managed to circumvent X (formerly Twitter) security algorithms at least twice in order to start promoting fake SHIB, BONE airdrops

Despite sophisticated security mechanisms, malefactors are getting verification badges in Twitter here and there. However, some of them have even more dangerous instruments to steal the money of gulible investors. Thanks to increased interest in meme coins, SHIB and DOGE community members should stay particularly vigilant.

BONE airdrop on fake Shiba Inu (SHIB) community website can steal your data and coins

Today, Aug. 31, 2023, a scam website that imitates the portal of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community was launched via an anonymous hosting provider. The masterminds behind this scam managed to organize an official advertising campaign with paid promotion instruments on X (formerly Twitter).

Image via Twitter

The website mimics cryptocurrency community portals: it has a documents module, social media logos, description of coins (SHIB, BONE and LEASH) and Shiboshi NFTs. However, each of the links invites you to connect your wallet to the website.

Allegedly, users will be able to check whether they are eligible for a BONE airdrop. Scammers abuse the CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap, Uniswap and DexTools logos to increase the credibility of their portal.

Most likely, such websites are designed to steal keys or coins from on-chain and exchange wallets: a one-click "connection" is offered to MetaMask, TrustWallet, Coinbase and Binance users.

As covered by U.Today previously, the scammers frequently target the SHIB community. Recently, a "rewards campaign" was announced for those who participated in the testing of Shiba Inu's L2 Shibarium.

This SHIB scam gains traction rapidly, here's why

Also, the hackers posted announcements about the additional minting of new tokens within the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, in parallel with SHIB, BONE and LEASH.

At the same time, this scam is more dangerous as X prioritizes advertised tweets and displays them to a large audience. In the last hour, the tweet gained over 45,000 views, which means an 800% audience increase.

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is stable today and sits at $0.000008108, as of press time.