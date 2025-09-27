SHIB Price Prediction for September 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with a market-wide bounce back, according to CoinMarketCap.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by 0.34% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is going down after setting a local resistance of $0.00001191.

If the daily bar closes below the support of $0.00001174, there is a high chance to witness a test of the $0.00001160 zone soon.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is also more bearish than bullish. If the candle closes below the current prices or below, traders may see a support breakout, followed by an ongoing fall to the $0.00001140-$0.00001150 range soon.

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the $0.00001160 level. If buyers lose it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.000011 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001176 at press time.