    SHIB Price Prediction for September 20

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect a bull run from SHIB the next week?
    Fri, 20/09/2024 - 16:40
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 20
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Some coins remain bullish while others have returned to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has fallen by 0.64% over the last day.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is trading near the local support level of $0.00001405. If its breakout happens, the drop may lead to the test of the $0.00001380 zone tomorrow.

    On the daily time frame, sideways trading remains the most likely scenario. Bulls may start thinking about an upward move only when they get back the price to the support of $0.00001455 and find footing above it.

    On the weekly chart, traders should pay attention to the close in terms of the current candle peak. 

    If it happens with no long wick, the growth may continue to the $0.000015-$0.000016 range until the end of the month.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001412 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

