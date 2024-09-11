    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for September 11

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect bounce back of SHIB?
    Wed, 11/09/2024 - 15:54
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 11
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The bulls do not seem powerful enough to keep the growth going, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB  chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has gone down by 2.31% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has broken the local support level of $0.00001313. Until it is below that mark, bears will be more powerful than bulls.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 10
    Tue, 09/10/2024 - 15:58
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 10
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, growth may continue to the $0.00001280 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A bearish picture can also be seen on the daily time frame. If the bar closes around current prices, the accumulated energy might be enough for a support breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.00001150 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is quite similar. As there are no reversal signals yet, traders can expect an ongoing downward move to the $0.00001 area until the end of the month.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001305 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 11, 2024 - 15:50
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 11
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 15:47
    Coinbase Shares Crucial Polygon (POL) Update for Crypto Community
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Announcing Our Exciting Partnership with Modern DevOps Melbourne 2024
    Region’s Leading CFOs to Meet at CFO Forum Kuwait
    SafeWallet Announces Updated Application for Secure Cryptocurrency Management
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for September 11
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 11
    Coinbase Shares Crucial Polygon (POL) Update for Crypto Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD