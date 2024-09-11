SHIB Price Prediction for September 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The bulls do not seem powerful enough to keep the growth going, according to CoinStats.

The rate of SHIB has gone down by 2.31% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has broken the local support level of $0.00001313. Until it is below that mark, bears will be more powerful than bulls.

In this case, growth may continue to the $0.00001280 range.

A bearish picture can also be seen on the daily time frame. If the bar closes around current prices, the accumulated energy might be enough for a support breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.00001150 zone.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is quite similar. As there are no reversal signals yet, traders can expect an ongoing downward move to the $0.00001 area until the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001305 at press time.