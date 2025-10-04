SHIB Price Prediction for October 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with ongoing market growth, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has gone up by 0.54% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has set a local support of $0.00001239.

If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a bounce back to the $0.00001270 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the nearest level of $0.00001306. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.00001350 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB has once again bounced off the support of $0.00001145. However, bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.000012-$0.000013 is the more likely scenario.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001243 at press time.