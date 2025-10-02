SHIB Price Prediction for October 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins keep rising, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has increased by 3.26% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is coming back to the local resistance of $0.00001270. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above, one can expect a test of the $0.00001280 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB is rising after breaking the resistance of $0.00001229.

Until the rate is above that mark, growth is likely to continue to the $0.000013 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin has once again bounced off the support of $0.00001145. However, if the weekly bar closes far from that mark, bulls may seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $0.000014 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001259 at press time.