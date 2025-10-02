AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for October 2

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 2/10/2025 - 13:02
    Can upward move of SHIB lead to test of $0.000013 zone?
    SHIB Price Prediction for October 2
    The prices of most of the coins keep rising, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has increased by 3.26% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is coming back to the local resistance of $0.00001270. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above, one can expect a test of the $0.00001280 area shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB is rising after breaking the resistance of $0.00001229. 

    Until the rate is above that mark, growth is likely to continue to the $0.000013 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin has once again bounced off the support of $0.00001145. However, if the weekly bar closes far from that mark, bulls may seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $0.000014 zone.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001259 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
