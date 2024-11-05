    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for November 5

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has midterm rise of SHIB started yet?
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 16:11
    Bears are not going to give up so easily, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has gone up by 3.69% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is breaking the local resistance of $0.00001788. If the daily bar closes above it, growth is likely to lead to a test of the $0.00001820-$0.00001840 range.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the daily candle's closure. If it happens near its high, the upward move may continue to the $0.000019-$0.0000020 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    A less bullish picture can be seen on the weekly chart. The price of SHIB is in the middle of the wide channel. 

    If the situation does not change by the end of the week, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.000018-$0.000020 is the more likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001832 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

