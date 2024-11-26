    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for November 26

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect further growth from SHIB?
    Tue, 26/11/2024 - 14:40
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The majority of the coins are in the red zone today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 7.59% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has bounced off the support of $0.00002395. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, growth is likely to continue to the $0.000025 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is rather more bearish than bullish as the rate is closer to the support level. If bears' pressure continues, there is a possibility of seeing a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.000021-$0.000022 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the price of SHIB is far from the main levels. In this case, ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002401 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

