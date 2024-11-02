SHIB Price Prediction for November 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is mainly falling today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 3.37% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is about to break the local support of $0.00001732. If that happens, one can expect a test of the $0.000017 area by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, there is a possibility of an ongoing decline to the $0.00001650-$0.000017 range next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the weekly candle is about to close far from its peak.

If nothing changes, bears may be back in the game, which may lead to a drop to the $0.000016 mark.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001733 at press time.