Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for November 2

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How deep can price of SHIB go?
    Sat, 2/11/2024 - 16:15
    SHIB Price Prediction for November 2
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market is mainly falling today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has fallen by 3.37% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is about to break the local support of $0.00001732. If that happens, one can expect a test of the $0.000017 area by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If buyers cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, there is a possibility of an ongoing decline to the $0.00001650-$0.000017 range next week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the weekly candle is about to close far from its peak. 

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 1
    Fri, 11/01/2024 - 14:57
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 1
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If nothing changes, bears may be back in the game, which may lead to a drop to the $0.000016 mark.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001733 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 2, 2024 - 16:00
    Ripple CEO on XRP: Institutional Interest Stays High
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 2, 2024 - 15:45
    BTC to $97,000? Peter Brandt Weighs In on Bitcoin Price
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Paribu Unveils Insights from the 2024 Cryptocurrency Awareness and Perception Survey
    Breaking Ground: Midnight to Launch the World’s First Deconstructed MMO on Aptos, Unveiling the Future of AA Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for November 2
    Ripple CEO on XRP: Institutional Interest Stays High
    BTC to $97,000? Peter Brandt Weighs In on Bitcoin Price
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD