    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for May 25

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect price blast from SHIB soon?
    Sat, 25/05/2024 - 20:01
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers have turned out to be more powerful than bears at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has declined by 0.33% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is rising after a bounce back from the local support level of $0.00002453. If the daily bar closes far from it, the upward move may continue to the resistance of $0.00002520.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, today's rise has not affected the overall technical picture of DOGE. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume.

    In this case, sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.00002450-$0.00002550 is the more likely scenario for the next week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close far from its peak. If bulls cannot change the situation, traders are unlikely to see an upward move by the end of the month.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002484 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

