SHIB Price Prediction for May 21

Buyers have come back to the game, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has increased by 6.45% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is closer to the local support than to the resistance. If buyers loser the interim level of $0.00002540, the drop may continue to the $0.000025 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, buyers could not keep the growth going after yesterday's bullish closure.

If the candle closes far from the $0.000026 mark, there is a chance to see a correction to $0.000025.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions. However, if the weekly bar closes above $0.000026 and with no long wick, the upward move may continue to the resistance level of $0.00002820.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002561 at press time.