    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for May 21

    
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect midterm growth of SHIB?
    Tue, 21/05/2024 - 13:08
    SHIB Price Prediction for May 21
    Cover image via U.Today

    Buyers have come back to the game, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has increased by 6.45% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is closer to the local support than to the resistance. If buyers loser the interim level of $0.00002540, the drop may continue to the $0.000025 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, buyers could not keep the growth going after yesterday's bullish closure. 

    If the candle closes far from the $0.000026 mark, there is a chance to see a correction to $0.000025.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions. However, if the weekly bar closes above $0.000026 and with no long wick, the upward move may continue to the resistance level of $0.00002820.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002561 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

