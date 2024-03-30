Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for March 30

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can drop of SHIB last?
    Sat, 30/03/2024 - 16:43
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls could not hold the initiative until the end of the day, and most coins have returned to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 1.76% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is returning to the local support level of $0.00002985. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, traders may expect a breakout followed by a blast to the $0.000029 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    A bearish picture is also on the daily time frame. If the candle closes near the support level, there is a chance of a fall to the $0.000028-$0.000029 area at the beginning of April.

    Image by TradingView

    A less positive situation is on the weekly chart. The price is far from the support and resistance levels, which means that neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment.

    In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.000028-$.0000030 is the more likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00003024 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

