SHIB Price Prediction for March 14

Denys Serhiichuk
How great are chances to see further upward move of SHIB?
Thu, 14/03/2024 - 18:00
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has increased by 1.2% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of SHIB is looking bearish on the hourly chart. It is coming back to the local support level of $0.00003129. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.000030 zone.

Image by TradingView

A better picture can be seen on a longer time frame. At the moment, the price of SHIB has not reached important levels, which means that neither bulls nor bears are dominating at the moment. 

In this case, sideways trading around $0.000031 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB remains bullish until it is above the $0.00002966 level. However, if it breaks out, traders may witness a correction to the $0.000025 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00003194 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

