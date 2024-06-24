Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for June 24

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has rate of SHIB reached oversold zone yet?
    Mon, 24/06/2024 - 16:12
    SHIB Price Prediction for June 24
    Coins keep setting new local lows, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    SHIB is no exception to the rule, going down by 5.44%.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's fall, the price of SHIB is looking bearish on the local time frame. If the rate gets back to the support of $0.00001635, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.000016 range.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, one should pay attention to the bar's closure in terms of the interim support level of $0.00001696.

    If the candle closes below it, the correction is likely to continue to $0.00001519.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB is far from the main levels. However, if the bar closes below the last candle low, one can expect a test of the $0.000015 range within the next few weeks.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001680 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

