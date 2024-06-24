SHIB Price Prediction for June 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Coins keep setting new local lows, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

SHIB is no exception to the rule, going down by 5.44%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the price of SHIB is looking bearish on the local time frame. If the rate gets back to the support of $0.00001635, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.000016 range.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, one should pay attention to the bar's closure in terms of the interim support level of $0.00001696.

If the candle closes below it, the correction is likely to continue to $0.00001519.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB is far from the main levels. However, if the bar closes below the last candle low, one can expect a test of the $0.000015 range within the next few weeks.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001680 at press time.