    SHIB Price Prediction for June 2

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does SHIB have strength to rise next week?
    Sun, 2/06/2024 - 16:21
    Bulls could not seize the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has dropped by 1.76% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is on the way to the support level of $0.00002471. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout to the $0.00002450 zone.

    On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB keeps falling after yesterday's bearish closure. At the moment, one should pay attention to the $0.000024 area.

    If the decline continues to it, the accumulated strength might be enough for a further decline to $0.000023.

    The weekly bar is about to close bearish. If nothing changes, traders may witness a test of the $0.000021 range soon. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-June.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002494 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

