SHIB Price Prediction for June 2

Bulls could not seize the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has dropped by 1.76% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is on the way to the support level of $0.00002471. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout to the $0.00002450 zone.

On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB keeps falling after yesterday's bearish closure. At the moment, one should pay attention to the $0.000024 area.

If the decline continues to it, the accumulated strength might be enough for a further decline to $0.000023.

The weekly bar is about to close bearish. If nothing changes, traders may witness a test of the $0.000021 range soon. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-June.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002494 at press time.