    SHIB Price Prediction for June 16

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can buyers seize initiative and return rate of SHIB to previous levels?
    Sun, 16/06/2024 - 18:00
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Almost no coins from the top 10 list are ready for a sharp move, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has risen by 0.12% since yesterday, while the price change over the last week has made up -10.6%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has bounced off the resistance level of $0.00002078. Until the rate is below that mark, bears are more powerful than bulls. 

    But if a breakout happens, the blast may continue to the $0.000021 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate is trading within yesterday's candle. However, if the daily candle closes above $0.000021, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.00002150-$0.000022 zone shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the price is on its way to testing the support level of $0.00001830. If buyers cannot seize the initiative and a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $0.000017-$0.000018 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002071 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

