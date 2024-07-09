Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for July 9

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can upward move of SHIB continue until end of week?
    Tue, 9/07/2024 - 15:20
    SHIB Price Prediction for July 9
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Some coins from the top 10 list have returned to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB is unchanged over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves until the end of the day.

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is bearish as the rate is closer to the support than to the resistance level. Buyers can start thinking about a possible reversal only if they restore the price to the $0.000018 zone and fix above it.

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating, as the rate of SHIB is trading within the previous bar.

    If nothing changes, sideways trading between $0.000015 and $0.000018 is the more likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001636 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

