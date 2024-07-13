Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for July 13

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of SHIB ended yet?
    Sat, 13/07/2024 - 15:38
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers are back in the game, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has risen by 4.57% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel. However, if the daily bar closes near the resistance, there is a chance of a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.00001760 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle closure in terms of the level of $0.00001710.

    If it happens near it and with no long wick, the accumulated strength might be enough for a rise to the $0.000018 range.

    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, a fast reversal is unlikely, even though the bar might close in the bullish zone. Meanwhile, sideways trading in the area of $0.000016-$0.000018 is the more likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001689 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

